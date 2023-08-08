Sights and sounds from Bills training camp: Day 10
Check out all the sights and sounds via picture and video taken at the 10th day of Buffalo Bills 2023 training camp below:
the adorable Von Miller dad content ya love to see 🫶#billsmafia #bills #nfl pic.twitter.com/C0gSFOrM2c
— Jenna Cottrell (@JennaCottrell) August 7, 2023
Jim Boeheim and family hanging with Josh Allen at #bills camp today.
CNY🫶WNY#billsmafia #nfl pic.twitter.com/Ko40hmhojl
— Jenna Cottrell (@JennaCottrell) August 7, 2023
On Sunday, #Bills DT Jordan Phillips practiced for the first time during training camp. On Monday, Phillips was at it again, doing a bit more than he had the previous day. Still no 1 on 1 or team drills for Phillips. pic.twitter.com/RinavNAkLm
— alex brasky (@alexbrasky) August 7, 2023
Happy Monday from St. John Fisher @WKBW pic.twitter.com/zhWVG9NamH
— Briana Aldridge (@BreeAldridge) August 7, 2023
Monday Josh Allen content #BillsMafia
(Logan, of Spencerport makes bracelets for every player) pic.twitter.com/bHzzK0MFHE
— Michael Schwartz (@MSchwartzTV) August 7, 2023
Former Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim and family in attendance at today’s #Bills training camp practice.
“Hey coach, Tre’Davious White.” pic.twitter.com/9xZJQhSfuP
— alex brasky (@alexbrasky) August 7, 2023
📷 #BillsCamp Day 10 snapshot pic.twitter.com/HJrl659mif
— Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) August 7, 2023