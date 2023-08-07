Sights and sounds from Bills training camp: Day 9
Check out all the sights and sounds via picture and video taken at the ninth day of Buffalo Bills 2023 training camp below:
A look at DT Jordan Phillips today. His first time on the field this season pic.twitter.com/OIlim701uo
— Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) August 6, 2023
Core Bills Camp memory unlocked. 🫶#GoBills | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/5Tcjw2hv10
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 6, 2023
QB1 is back at St. John Fisher … The Bills aren’t in full pads for today’s practice. pic.twitter.com/wp1LvvgZhg
— alex brasky (@alexbrasky) August 6, 2023
Tre the teacher.
Here's #Bills Tre'Davious White working with Manny Butler, son of defensive backs coach John Butler, Sunday morning at training camp. pic.twitter.com/diP3SlcZLs
— Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) August 6, 2023
𝗟ong
𝗦napper
𝗨niversity#BillsCamp | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/cfyrWbsiWw
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 6, 2023
Jordan Phillips activated off the PUP list before this morning's practice.
The #Bills DT admitted afterward that the road back from offseason shoulder surgery was longer and tougher than he expected. pic.twitter.com/QzqOFuR0mV
— Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) August 6, 2023