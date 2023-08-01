Sights and sounds from Bills training camp: Day 5
Check out all the sights and sounds via picture and video taken at the fifth day of Buffalo Bills 2023 training camp below:
Back in pads. 🫶@HamlinIsland | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/yzmUq4Jz8y
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) July 31, 2023
this moment is everything 🫶🏼3️⃣🥹@WKBW #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/sef5WiT6ne
— Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) July 31, 2023
Damar Hamlin takes the next big step, putting the pads on for the first time since he suffered cardiac arrest in January. pic.twitter.com/wsOfrEvCYt
— Heather Prusak (@haprusak) July 31, 2023
This is very cool. Josh Allen meets a fellow @wyo_football alum at Bills practice. Paul Muratore is spending his 90th birthday at Bills Camp & wanted to meet a fellow Poke #BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/hrZdcYiqbd
— Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) July 31, 2023
Dalton Kincaid 😮💨
pic.twitter.com/Zo6XVza5jw
— Victoria (@ffb_victoria) July 31, 2023
Josh Allen and Taron Johnson hugging it out after a practice collision.
Josh seems ok.#Bills pic.twitter.com/hA18FCjGyT
— Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) July 31, 2023
Bills rookie TE Dalton Kincaid said yesterday he was expecting to experience a “welcome to the NFL moment” soon after putting the pads on. Will that moment come during this morning’s practice? pic.twitter.com/RrbR39Z9qR
— alex brasky (@alexbrasky) July 31, 2023
Bills rookie linebacker Dorian Williams ready for his first padded practice of training camp. pic.twitter.com/aja8IQwqUk
— alex brasky (@alexbrasky) July 31, 2023
Overshadowed by Damar Hamlin's return was the fact that apparently, Damien Harris' biggest fan was at training camp.
After yelling praise at him for several minutes, Harris signed his hat. The fan was quite pleased. #Bills #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/LlwiRB9gvU
— AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) July 31, 2023
Josh Allen signing autographs after practice like normal #Bills pic.twitter.com/XboY5Nrzdt
— Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) July 31, 2023
We don't talk enough about how big Latavius Murray is#Bills pic.twitter.com/e1lVNkdQKH
— Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) July 31, 2023