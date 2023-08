Sights and sounds from Bills training camp: Day 7

Check out all the sights and sounds via picture and video taken at the seventh day of Buffalo Bills 2023 training camp below:

Bills receiver Justin Shorter catching passes during training camp. (USAT)

Von Miller continues his rehab at Bills training camp and seems to be making steady progress pic.twitter.com/ld5KQdn4RY — Josh Reed (@4JoshReed) August 3, 2023

Bills edge rusher Shane Ray cuts back around blocker Kevin Jarvis during a training camp practice. (USAT)

Bills edge rusher Leonard Floyd during a training camp drill. (USAT)

just guys being dudes 🤘 pic.twitter.com/Eku58j4EVQ — Jenna Cottrell (@JennaCottrell) August 3, 2023

Bills linebackers A.J. Klein (52) and Dorian Williams go over their positioning during training camp. (USAT)

Cha Cha Slide featuring Stefon Diggs pic.twitter.com/3GSL0iJrRl — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) August 3, 2023

Bills quarterback Josh Allen works on footwork during training camp. (USAT)

a stefon diggs autograph – pretty solid birthday present pic.twitter.com/WNnP5mekt8 — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) August 3, 2023

Bills defensive back Taron Johnson goes up for the ball during practice. (USAT)

Bills ending practice with a little conditioning. Everyone at practice, including the referees, getting some work in. #Bills #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/o0Lrdd2tKN — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) August 3, 2023

Bills linebacker Matt Milano fights through a block during training camp. (USAT)

Bills pass rusher A.J. Epenesa works on his technique during training camp. (USAT)

Bills owner Terry Pegula watches practice at training camp. (USAT)

