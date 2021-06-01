Sights set on perfection: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says 20-0 'only record' he's chasing

Patrick Mahomes has made his mark on the NFL history books already in just his three seasons as a starter, but he now has his sights set on one thing: perfection.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, while speaking at the 15 and the Mahomies Aloha Golf Classic, said he's eyeing a perfect season.

"The only record I have my eyes set on breaking, which would be new this year, is going 20-0," Mahomes told Bleacher Report this past weekend. "That's not really a record to be broken, I guess you would say. But I think 19-0 is the record right now, so being able to go 20-0, to be the first one to do that, that would be awesome."

The only team in NFL history to complete a perfect season was the 1972 Miami Dolphins, who went 17-0, not the 19-0 that Mahomes referenced.

The 2007 New England Patriots, led by quarterback Tom Brady, posted a perfect regular season and ran through the playoffs before falling one game short and losing to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII. They finished 18-1.

Mahomes' record in regular season starts with Kansas City is 38-8, and the team recorded its highest win total during Mahomes' tenure last season, when it went 14-2 before losing to Brady's Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55 to finish with an overall record of 16-3.

This will mark the first season NFL teams will have a 17-game regular season, meaning that — assuming a first-round bye in the playoffs — it will take three additional victories in the postseason to claim a 20-0 perfect season.

Mahomes has completed 66% of his passes for 14,152 yards and 114 touchdowns versus 24 interceptions in his four seasons in the NFL. He is a three-time Pro Bowl selection, a one-time first-team all-pro and won the 2018 NFL MVP award.

