Sigh Of Relief – Only A Minor Thigh Problem For Inter Milan & Italy Superstar Ahead Of EURO 2024

Sigh Of Relief – Only A Minor Thigh Problem For Inter Milan & Italy Superstar Ahead Of EURO 2024

Inter Milan and Italy midfielder Nicolo Barella has nothing more than a minor thigh problem ahead of EURO 2024.

This according to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, via FCInterNews. Sky report that the Italian national team medical staff are in contact with that of Inter about the 27-year-old’s issue.

Inter and Italy midfielder Barella has been dealing with a bit of an injury concern in the last few days.

The former Cagliari man had missed Italy’s first pre-EURO 2024 friendly match, against Turkey.

And the 27-year-old is also expected to be absent for the second, against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

There have also been reports that Barella is a question mark for Italy’s first group stage match of the Euros against Albania.

That match is in a little over a week.

Barella has been dealing with some pain in his right thigh. This has kept him out of full training.

And there has been some uncertainty regarding exactly when Barella would be able to return.

Italian FA Preside Gabriele Gravina admitted that the Inter midfielder’s condition was “slightly concerning” coming so close to the Euros.

Just A Minor Thigh Problem For Nicolo Barella

The issues that Barella has been dealing with is some muscular fatigue in the rectus femoris muscle of his right leg.

The Inter midfielder underwent tests today with the Italian team medical staff.

And according to Sky, the tests determined that Barella is not dealing with a serious injury.

There is not too much concern for the player’s condition. He should be able to return relatively soon.

Nevertheless, it is an evolving situation and there is a bit of concern about Barella considering that Italy’s EURO 2024 matches will come in a short space of time, and match-fitness could become a concern.

And it is also natural that Inter are following Barella’s condition with some concern.

The Italian is a key player for both his club and national sides.

For this reason, Sky reports, the Nerazzurri medical staff are keeping in contact with their Azzurri counterparts.