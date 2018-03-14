Sifting through the leftovers as free agency about to begin

The good news is the NFL’s free agent market opens this afternoon.

The bad news is, there might not be anything left on the shelves by the time 4 p.m. ET rolls around.

With the flurry of deals agreed to during the negotiation/legal tampering period, there’s a far shallower pool of talent available now.

Of our updated PFT Free Agent Top 100, only 19 of the top 50 players remain.

The top rated player is ninth-ranked Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, the only player in the first 10 who hasn’t been signed, tagged, or committed to another team already.

Only four other players from the top 20 remain: Patriots offensive tackle Nate Solder (12), Seahawks defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (13), Bengals quarterback A.J. McCarron (18), and Falcons defensive tackle Dontari Poe (20).

The early runs have been on quarterbacks (McCarron’s the only member of the Top 100 remaining) and wide receivers, as many players who haven’t been very good got huge deals in the last 48 hours.

Other than former Packers wideout Jordy Nelson (25), the market is very picked over, with Cardinals wideout Jaron Brown (65), Washington’s Terrelle Pryor (72), and Baltimore’s Mike Wallace (76) the top names left.

You can see the whole list here, and track all the moves as the day goes along, since there might not be much left by 4 p.m.