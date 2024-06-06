- Keenan Allen impressed with Bears' defense: They look like a top-5 defenseAfter minicamp on Tuesday afternoon, Keenan Allen shares his first impresses of the Bears defense<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/nfl/chicago-bears/bears-videos/keenan-allen-impressed-with-bears-defense-they-look-like-a-top-5-defense/566929/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Keenan Allen impressed with Bears' defense: They look like a top-5 defense</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:52Now PlayingPaused
Sierra Leone leads intriguing Belmont Stakes field
A few up-and-comers could give him a run, but Drew Dinsick likes Sierra Leone over Seize the Grey, Mystik Dan, Mindframe and the rest in the Belmont Stakes.