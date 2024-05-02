Sierra Leone jockey, trainer, odds and more to know about Kentucky Derby 2024 horse

Kentucky Derby competitor Sierra Leone gallops in the morning at Churchill Downs.

This Saturday, May 4, will mark the 150th Kentucky Derby. With so many historic moments in the race's rearview mirror, the 150th winner will certainly leave a mark on the race as a whole.

Sierra Leone has entered the week as one of the Derby's frontrunners. At 3-1 odds, Sierra Leone sits right behind Fierceness as the favorite. However, Sierra Leone does boast a few attributes over Fierceness -- most notably, average speed. While no horse in the race this weekend can touch Fierceness' 110 Equibase Speed Score from each of his last two wins, Sierra Leone is one of two horses racing this Saturday (Just a Touch) with a greater average speed than Fierceness. Combine that with Sierra Leone's incredible consistency as a racer, having won three of four career races, and it's no wonder why Sierra Leone is considered the horse to beat at Churchill Downs this weekend.

Here's everything to know about the 2024 Blue Grass Stakes winner, Sierra Leone.

Sierra Leone: Trainer, Jockey, Owner and Pedigree

Trainer: Chad Brown

Chad Brown is 0 for 7 in the Derby, with his best finish coming in 2018, when Good Magic finished in second place.

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Gaffalione is 0 for 6 as a Derby participant. In fact, Gaffalione has never finished in the top-five. His best finish came in 2019 when he finished seventh riding War of Will.

Owners: Mrs. John Magnier, Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith, Westerberg, Brook Smith, Peter Brant

Sire: Gun Runner

Dam: Heavenly Love

Bred: Kentucky

Sierra Leone record: Past performances and career earnings

Past performances:

Date Track Race Finish Speed 11/4/23 Aqueduct Racetrack AQU MSW 1 103 12/2/23 Aqueduct Racetrack 2023 Remsen 1 93 2/17/24 Fair Grounds 2024 Risen Star 2 99 4/6/24 Keeneland 2024 Blue Grass Stakes 1 85

Career Earnings: $918,000

Sierra Leone: Predictions, odds and analysis

Predictions:

Vance Hanson: Sierra Leone finishes second to Catching Freedom

Although Sierra Leone and Fierceness are the two heavy favorites, Catching Freedom is the next best option at 8-1 odds. Most experts seem to agree that Sierra Leone's consistently great speed will keep him near the front of the race as it happens. However, that does not guarantee Sierra Leone a win.

Kaitlin Free: Sierra Leone to win

Arguably the most shocking part of Free's prediction is how low she has Fierceness and Catching Freedom finishing (4th and 6th respectively). If those two are mostly out of the picture, this race would indeed be Sierra Leone's to lose. While Sierra Leone may not have the highest average speed of the pack, the colt has not fallen below a 90 Equibase Speed Score in any of his last three races, meaning Sierra Leone is the most likely horse to finish well in the race.

Odds: 3-1

Post number: 2

Full field: Odds for 2024 Kentucky Derby:

Odds via CBS Sports:

Fierceness (5-2)

Sierra Leone (3-1)

Catching Freedom (8-1)

Forever Young (10-1)

Just a Touch (10-1)

Dornoch (20-1)

Mystik Dan (20-1)

Just Steel (20-1)

Honor Marie (20-1)

Track Phanton (20-1)

Stronghold (20-1)

Resilience (20-1)

Catalytic (30-1)

T O Password (30-1)

Endlessly (30-1)

Domestic Product (30-1)

Epic Ride (30-1)

Grand Mo the First (50-1)

Society Man (50-1)

West Saratoga (50-1)

Kentucky Derby 2024: TV, streaming and where to watch

When: Saturday, May 4

Coverage starts : 2:30 p.m. ET

Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET

Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky

TV: NBC

Stream: Peacock; YouTube TV; fuboTV

HOW TO WATCH: See the 2024 Kentucky Derby with a subscription to Peacock

