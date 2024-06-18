Sierra HS basketball coach hanging up the whistle

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — After a fulfilling 41 year coaching career, the head coach of Sierra High School’s basketball team is stepping away from the court.

“At some point in time as coaches, we all know there comes a time where we have to turn the page and move forward,” said Terry Dunn, former Sierra High School basketball head coach.

Some of Coach Dunn’s accomplishments include being recognized by the Colorado High School Coaches Association for having over 400 wins during his time at Harrison and Sierra High Schools, being named coach of the year, and being named the head coach of area all-star teams.

Dunn will continue to serve D2 students as the principal of D2’s Career Readiness Academy and assist the district in opening an alternative middle school during the 2024-2025 school year.

