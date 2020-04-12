Sierra Canyon's Ziaire Williams announces he will play at Stanford

Sierra Canyon's Ziaire Williams shoots during a game against Minnehaha Academy at the Target Center in Minneapolis in January. (Hannah Foslien / Getty Images)

Ziaire Williams finally has a college home.

Williams, one of the stars on a loaded Chatsworth Sierra Canyon High basketball team, announced Sunday that he would play at Stanford. He made the announcement in a video posted to Uninterrupted.com.

The 6-foot-9 swingman, known for his versatility on offense and aggressiveness on defense, chose the Cardinal over USC, UCLA, Arizona and North Carolina. Williams is rated as the fifth-best prospect in the nation by 247Sports.com.

Williams averaged 15 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists a game for Sierra Canyon, which won the Southern Section Open Division championship and was set to play for a state championship when the COVID-19 pandemic ended the high school season.

Williams was selected The Times' player of the year for the Southland.

Trust in the Lord with all your heart

and lean not on your own understanding;

in all your ways submit to him,and he will make your paths straight

Proverbs 3:5-6



1000% CONFIDENT AND COMMITTED‼️❤️🌲 pic.twitter.com/kYrtDuK5Bd









— Ziaire Williams (@therealZiaire) April 12, 2020

This is a developing story. The Times will have more soon.