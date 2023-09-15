Sienna Miller bares baby bump at celebrity-studded Vogue event

Sienna Miller joined stars from music, fashion, theatre and royalty in a daring outfit at the Vogue World event.

She was the latest celebrity to bare her baby bump on the red carpet – following in the maternity style footsteps of Rihanna – and wore a romantic two-piece from Schiaparelli.

Miller later changed into a red tartan set to perform onstage at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane, matching with some of the UK’s leading acting talent: Damian Lewis, Cush Jumbo, James Corden and James McAvoy.

The blockbuster show opened with model Kate Moss walking across the stage, and closed with the appearance of four of the “original supers”: Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington, who debut an Apple TV+ docuseries tracking their rise to fame on September 20.

The second annual event followed a New York edition held in 2022, and celebrated music, theatre and fashion at the beginning of London Fashion Week (September 15-19).

It saw musical performances from FKA Twigs, Stormzy and Annie Lennox, along with a Shakespearean monologue from actress Sophie Okonedo.

Fashion was front and centre, with models including Jourdan Dunn, Ashley Graham, Emily Ratajkowski and Cara Delevingne wearing creations from designer labels: Richard Quinn, Miu Miu, Alexander McQueen and more.

Daring style was also a common theme on the star-studded red carpet.

Jodie Turner-Smith attending the Vogue World: London show at Theatre Royal Drury Lane (PA)

Queen & Slim actor Jodie Turner-Smith chose a couture outfit for the night: a revealing Viktor & Rolf creation made up of a statement satin bow, opera gloves and matching underwear.

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan wore a timeless black off-the-shoulder gown by Harris Reed – who showed his latest collection on Wednesday night – and added some drama with a statement black and gold headpiece.

Nicola Coughlan (REUTERS)

Presenter and model Alexa Chung went all-in on feathers for her look: a flirty, Sixties-inspired two-piece from Nicklas Skovgaard, made up of shorts, a crop top and a matching feather headpiece, topped off with Boucheron jewellery.

Michaela Coel (REUTERS)

I May Destroy You writer and actress Michaela Coel opted for a structured leather-look blazer while October Vogue cover star Kate Winslet was more demure in her fashion choices, wearing a slouchy cream suit.

Kate Winslet (AFP via Getty Images)

Royalty was also in attendance, with Princess Eugenie in a jewel-toned blue-green Fendi gown.

Princess Beatrice wore a classic floral dress from London-based designer Richard Quinn, complete with built-in gloves and a cape.

Posing on the red carpet together, model Poppy Delevingne, designer Stella McCartney and actress Carey Mulligan were all smiles – Delevingne wearing a pop of colour, while McCartney and Mulligan opted for black gowns.

Simone Ashley was another Bridgerton star on the red carpet, wearing a bejewelled net couture dress by Tamara Ralph with a white bodysuit underneath.

Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan sparkled in a dark silver Louis Vuitton strapless dress, with her hair in a sleek updo and a red lip.

Gemma Chan (AFP via Getty Images)

Flying the flag for sustainable fashion were singer Rita Ora, model Twiggy and TikTok star Wisdom Kaye.

All were wearing pre-loved fashion and accessories from eBay: Ora in a timeless black strapless dress, Twiggy in a red velvet suit and Kaye in wide-legged white trousers and a navy coat.

Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams wore experimental brand Maison Margiela, donning a black mini dress with a Peter Pan collar, cut-off sheer tights and an interesting headpiece.