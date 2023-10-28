Siena Heights, Adrian College football both home after big weeks

ADRIAN — Fresh off one of its biggest wins in program history, Siena Heights will host 1-6 Lawrence Tech Saturday in an effort to extend its two-game win streak – and move closer to a trophy.

A couple of years ago, the four Michigan NAIA schools in the Mid-States Football Association got together to create a “Michigan-only” traveling trophy to the top NAIA team in the state based on the head-to-head matchups of those four schools.

With Siena Heights beating Concordia last week, it gives them the inside shot at bringing the trophy home with them this year.

“It’s a big trophy, too,” said SHU head coach Matt Kohn. “It’s heavy. I think our kids will be motivated by that this week because we want to show that we are the best NAIA program in Michigan.”

Siena Heights' Eric Williams II catches a pass during Saturday's game at St. Ambrose.

The Saints are coming off a 24-21 win over Concordia University, who came into the game ranked No. 12 in the nation. It was a signature win for the Saints, who have come close to Concordia the last couple of years but have come up short on the scoreboard.

“It’s nice to dominate the game and have it show on the scoreboard,” Kohn said. “We’ve had some crazy things happen against them the last couple of years. One of those they were in a fourth-and-18 situation on the last play of the game or one of the last plays of the game and won. We’ve been so close to them. It’s nice to get one.”

Ethan LoPresto continues to shine in his role as the featured back in the Saints offense. He rushed for 111 yards on 29 carries against Concordia and now has 738 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

Quarterback Elijah Taylor, while throwing two interceptions, did pass for 213 yards, finding eight different receivers to get the ball to.

Clarke Hamilton had two sacks and an interception for the Saints defense. In doing so, he picked up the Mid-States Football Association Defensive Player of the Week honors. Hamilton has eight tackles for loss in seven games.

“The big challenge for us is coming off a big win on the road against a really good team to not be satisfied,” Kohn said. “There’s still a lot of football left this season.”

The Saints are 4-3 overall.

Lawrence Tech is off to a rough start to the season.

The Blue Devils are averaging 12 points a game while giving up 35 points per contest. Its lone win came on Sept. 2 when they beat Ave Maria University in Week 2 of the regular season. Last week they lost to Saint Francis (Ind.), 56-7 in Fort Wayne.

C.J. Davidson, who left last week’s game with an injury, is the leading rusher in school history with more than 1,040 career yards on the ground. The Blue Devils have big-play capabilities. Earlier this season, Alex Osman and Tyler Garrett connected on a 99-yard touchdown pass.

Adrian College

The Bulldogs are fresh off a bye week and for the first time since 2009, enter a game with someone besides coach Jim Deere leading the way after his resignation last week.

Hudson graduate and for Adrian linebacker Harry Bailey will go for his first win leading the Bulldogs as interim head coach at 3 p.m. against Albion at Docking Stadium.

The Bulldogs are 1-6 and have lost four-straight, but have had their chances in each of their three MIAA matchups.

Adrian led 21-17 against Hope going into the fourth quarter, had a 14-0 lead at halftime against Trine and trailed by one score against Kalamazoo with 9:54 left in the game despite giving up a punt return and a fumble return for touchdowns.

True freshman quarterback Mark Lopez has played well despite the record, completing 69-of-131 passes for 926 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions. In MIAA play he's 42-of-80 for 557 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions.

He's developed quite the connection with receiver Keontae Townsend, who has 23 receptions for 372 yards and three touchdowns. He only had two receptions for 32 yards in non-conference play.

The defense has played well. The Bulldogs have given up six non-offensive touchdowns, including four in the last two games.

Ryker Bidwell is leading the defense with 79 tackles while Randall Broome leads with 2.5 sacks and Chaun Tolbert has four of the team's 10 interceptions.

They'll host a Britons team who is 5-2, but 1-2 in the MIAA.

Luke Lovell leads Albion at quarterback as he's completed 62.9% of his passes for 1,841 yards, 15 touchdowns and only two interceptions.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Siena Heights, Adrian College football both home after big weeks