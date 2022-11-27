Siemian throws most first quarter passing yards for Bears QB

Siemian throws most first quarter passing yards this year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Trevor Siemian's 85 first-quarter passing yards equates to the most passing yards recorded by a Bears quarterback in the first quarter of any game this season.

Siemian bested any first-quarter number Justin Fields has posted this season in the rain at MetLife Stadium in New York.

In his first two drives, he completed 7-of-9 passes for 120 yards and one passing touchdown. He led the Bears to a field goal and a touchdown on his first two sequences, helping the Bears to a 10-7 lead.

Before the game, Siemian injured his oblique. The Bears reported Nathan Peterman would start over Siemian, but the Northwestern product ended up under center at game's start.

MORE: Fields inactive, Siemian starts despite pregame injury

Fields is out of Sunday's game against the Jets due to a shoulder injury he sustained against the Atlanta Falcons during Week 11.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!