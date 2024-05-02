Siegel, Jarvis among United Autosports line-up for Le Mans

United Autosports has completed its driver roster for the 2024 running of the Le Mans 24 Hours, with Indy NXT standout and part-time DCR IndyCar driver Nolan Siegel joining the team to race alongside former Audi and Bentley factory driver Oliver Jarvis and VP Racing SportsCar Challenge title-holder Bijoy Garg.

The trio will share the team’s No. 22 ORECA 07 Gibson in the LMP2 class, which forms part of the team’s four-car Le Mans effort that includes a second ORECA in LMP2 Pro/Am and a pair of McLaren GT3 EVOs in LMGT3.

Siegel joins the effort following his third-place finish in the 2023 Indy NXT championship and a strong start to the 2024 campaign with HMD Motorsports.

“I’m extremely excited to join United Autosports for the 24 Hours of Le Mans,” says Siegel. “It’s one of the most famous races in the world and to be joining a team with a history of success like United is a huge honor. I’ve known Bijoy since we were kids, so racing with him and Oliver will be a lot of fun. We have all the ingredients to fight for the win.”

In addition to his single-seater success, Siegel has prototype experience to draw from including two LMP2 class victories in the 2023 IMSA SportsCar Championship (Six Hours of the Glen and Petit Le Mans) and a podium finish at the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona (LMP3).

Jarvis, meanwhile, brings the most Le Mans experience to the line-up. This will be his 13th start in the French classic and his third in a row with United. He hopes to add to his tally of four Le Mans podiums and a class win (2017).

“Every opportunity to race at this incredible event is a privilege,” said Jarvis. “This year I head there with two new teammates in Bijoy and Nolan. Having seen Bijoy’s speed so far this season, I have no doubt that he will be straight on the pace. Nolan has also had an impressive start to the season, racing in Indy NXT. I am confident that, together with United Autosports, we have a team capable of fighting for the win.”

For Garg, Le Mans adds to his programs in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and European Le Mans Series with the team.

“I’ve been watching Nolan since he came into LMP2,” said United Autosports CEO, Richard Dean. “His progression has been seriously impressive through to Indy NXT and now IndyCar.

“Bijoy has been an exciting addition to our IMSA and ELMS teams in 2024 – and following on from his podium finish in Sebring, I’m looking forward to seeing him take on his first Le Mans. And then we have Olly Jarvis – a proven winner at Circuit de la Sarthe and many times with United Autosports in LMP2. He knows what it takes. Together, I am sure they will do an excellent job for us.”

United Autosports’ second ORECA will be driven by the previously confirmed crew of Ben Keating, Filipe Albuquerque and Ben Hanley.

