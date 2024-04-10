Sidy Cissoko hammers it home

Real Madrid 3, Manchester City 3. Arsenal 2, Bayern Munich 2. But should Arsenal have had a chance for a third in stoppage time? On a topsy-turvy Champions League night, replays gave conflicting answers.
Kentucky freshman guard Rob Dillingham will enter the NBA Draft and give up his remaining eligibility. The 19-year-old is expected to be a top 10 pick in June.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend and host of The Dominique Foxworth Show Dominique Foxworth to tackle race, GOAT debates, the 2024 NFL Draft, rapper beef and more. The duo start off with some non-football talk as they go back and forth on the Caitlin Clark GOAT debates that seem a little to hot to just be about basketball. They also cover the J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar beef and Dominique's draft day story. Next, Charles and Dominique dive into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, as Charles believes there are four teams who could define the first round: the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. The duo discuss each team and decide whether or not they should make a blockbuster move to trade up. The duo finish things off by answering questions from listeners on Cooper Dejean, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and much more.
There were several misspellings and formatting errors that were found on the new Kobe Bryant statue in downtown Los Angeles.
Morant allegedly punched a teenager at his home in July 2022 after an altercation broke out during a pickup basketball game, which led to a lawsuit.
The top QB prospect for Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice is different from the consensus. What other signal-callers should fans keep an eye on this draft?
Tee times are out for the opening days of the Masters, and big names abound.
The game will be the first NWSL match to be played at the "Friendly Confines."
'Uncle Verne,' who authored two of the greatest calls in sports history, will end his tenure at Augusta National after the 2024 Masters.
The Reds shortstop is still one of the most fun players in MLB.
The total solar eclipse witnessed across North America was a big attraction throughout sports on Monday. Several athletes were photographed watching the phenomenon.
The NBA regular and fantasy basketball seasons end this week. Dan Titus shares his Playlist for one last strategy rundown.
Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice has Drake Maye at No. 1, Caleb Williams at No. 2, and a whole lot of intrigue after in a deep class at wide receiver, offensive line and cornerback.
The Miami Marlins won their first game of the 2024 MLB season after an 0-9 start. The worst start through 25 games is a record still within reach, however.
Michigan Panthers kicker Jake Bates hit a 62-yard field goal one week after nailing a 64-yarder. The UFL star is attracting NFL attention as a result.
In a postseason littered with enticing rematches, Iowa and Caitlin Clark will face undefeated No. 1 overall seed South Carolina in the 2024 national title game.
The Bloodline capped off WrestleMania Night 1 with a win over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins that will impact Night 2's main event.
The 13-member class will be inducted in August.
Graham Pauley has had better at-bats.
Exploring the options for Bronny James as he declares for the NBA Draft and enters the transfer portal.