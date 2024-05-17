Sidney upsets SVEC 8-7 in extra innings

May 16—The Sidney softball team pulled off an extra-innings upset to open the Section IV Class B playoffs on Thursday, taking down Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 8-7.

The twelfth-seeded Sabers led fifth-seeded SVEC 7-3 in the late going before the home side tied things up with a four-run bottom of the seventh.

But Sidney rallied to score the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth and hold on for the win in the bottom half.

Ava Cirigliano had a huge game at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and four RBI. She also struck out 16 batters as the winning pitcher.

Chloie Taylor went 3-for-4 with an RBI in the win while Bella West had two hits and an RBI and Katelynn Youngs added a double.

Sidney will visit Waverly in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 14, Schenevus 3

Ninth-seeded Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs took down eighth-seeded Schenevus 14-3 on the road Thursday in the first round of the Section IV Class D Tournament.

Brin Whiteman tripled, doubled and drove in a run for CV-S/SS while Bailey Thayer tripled and drove in two runs. Mia Dubben went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI and Kyra Druse and Lexi Dygert each had three hits and two RBI in the win.

Dubben was the winning pitcher, striking out six over seven innings while allowing one earned run.

Amber and Autumn Burton each singled for the Dragons while Sam Barrett had two RBI in the loss.

Autumn Burton struck out eight over seven innings in the circle for Schenevus.

CV-S/SS improves to 7-6 and will visit top-seeded Deposit-Hancock in the quarterfinals Tuesday while Scheneuvs finishes its season with an 8-7 record.

Windsor 12, Oneonta 0

Oneonta's season came to an end Thursday with a 12-0 loss to Windsor in the opening round of the Section IV Class B playoffs.

Danica Ball threw a one-hit shutout for the Black Knights, striking out nine and walking two.

Ivy Tice finished with four strikeouts in the circle for OHS. Kylie Carr had the only base hit in the loss.

Oneonta ends the year with an overall record of 7-10.

Mount Markham 6, Cooperstown 4

Cooperstown fell to Mount Markham 6-4 on the road Thursday.

Tori France hit a home run and singled twice while Evie Baldo had two hits and an RBI in the loss.

Emmy Lippitt struck out five in six innings in the circle for the Hawkeyes.

Cooperstown falls to 12-6 with the loss.

Sidney 8, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 7

Sidney ... 002 212 01 — 8 12 3

SVEC ... 101 010 40 — 7 11 2

Sid: Ava Cirigliano (W) and Sam Constable

SVEC: Roni Presher (L)

HR: Ava Cirigliano (Sid), Reagan Sudnikovich (SVEC)

2B: Ava Cirigliano 2 (Sid), Katelynn Youngs (Sid), Faith Brenchley (SVEC)

Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 14, Schenevus 3

CV-S/SS ... 412 024 1 — 14 15 2

Schen ... 011 001 0 — 3 2 1

CV-S/SS: Mia Dubben (W) and MacKenzie McGovern

S: Autumn Burton (L) and Lindsay Rinker

3B: Brin Whiteman (CV-S/SS), Bailey Thayer (CV-S/SS)

2B: Brin Whiteman (CV-S/SS), Mia Dubben (CV-S/SS)

Windsor 12, Oneonta 0

OHS ... 000 000 0 — 0 1 4

Win ... 530 211 X — 12 7 0

OHS: Ivy Tice (L) and Emma Burr

Win: Danica Ball (W)

Mount Markham 6, Cooperstown 4

Coop ... 200 101 0 — 4 9 2

MM ... 200 022 X — 6 9 2

Coop: Emmy Lippitt (L) and Katie Crippen

MM: Abigail Schoonover (W) and Leandra Plows

HR: Tori France (Coop), Kyra Piersma (MM), Camryn Donley (MM)

BASEBALL

Edmeston/Morris 10, Unatego/Franklin 7

The Edmeston/Morris baseball team came back from a 5-0 first inning deficit to defeat Unatego/Franklin 10-7 in a non-league game Thursday.

Asa Dugan had two doubles and five RBI for E/M while Braymon Clark doubled and Preston Graham had two hits and two runs scored in the win.

Ethan Herring came on in the second inning in relief and earned the win on the mound while Gavin McEnroe nailed down the save in the seventh inning.

Devin Stilson went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for U/F while Xander and Braeden Johnson each had two hits in the loss.

E/M improves to 10-3 and will visit Gilboa/Windham-Ashland-Jewett Monday in the Section IV Class D quarterfinals. U/F will host the winner of Tioga and Walton/Downsville in the Class C quarterfinals.

Cooperstown fell to Mount Markham 3-1 on the road Thursday.

Kalen Dempsey pitched well in the loss, allowing just four hits in six innings. Emerson Toulson went 1-for-2 with an RBI while throwing out two runners from behind home plate.

Cooperstown drops to 7-10 with the loss.

Edmeston/Morris 10, Unatego/Franklin 7

U/F ... 500 002 0 — 7 7 0

E/M ... 100 450 X — 10 9 3

U/F: Brayden Nichols (L), Gavin Nordberg (6) and Jake Kingsbury

E/M: Preston Graham, Ethan Herring (2, W), Gavin McEnroe (7, S) and Max Bolton, Jake Morlock (6)

HR: Devin Stilson (U/F)

2B: Asa Dugan 2 (E/M), Braymon Clark (E/M)

Mount Markham 3, Cooperstown 1

Coop ... 100 000 0 — 1 2 4

MM ... 000 021 X — 3 4 2

Coop: Kalen Dempsey (L) and Emerson Toulson

MM: Paola (W) and Walker

2B: Plummer (MM)

GOLF

The Cooperstown golf team won a three-way match on Thursday at Leatherstocking Golf Course against Sherburne-Earlville and Old Forge.

Brayden Sentz led all players with a one-over par round of 37 for the Hawkeyes. Cooperstown's other top scorers were Jackson Crisman (44), Colyn Criqui (47) and Ben Lewis (48).

Cooperstown 176, Sherburne-Earlville 187, Old Forge 209 At Leatherstocking Golf Course Front 9, Par 36

Coop: Brayden Sentz 37, Jackson Crisman 44, Colyn Criqui 47, Ben Lewis 48

S-E: Parker Goedel 44, Balin Olsen 47, Garet Winton 48, Avery Parsons 48

OF: Robert LeFavour 38, Quinn Gardner 56, Kellen St. Onge 57, Hayden Hopsicker 58