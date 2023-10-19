Sidney Lanier vs Carver: Former players speak on the significance of the Westside Classic

When it comes to sports rivalries in the state of Alabama, The Iron Bowl which consists of the University of Alabama and Auburn Tigers tops the list. However, for the west side of Montgomery, the high school football matchup of Carver and Sidney Lanier is the biggest game in the city.

Coined the Westside Classic, the contest has headlined the Cramton Bowl since 1971 with Carver leading the all-time series 26-25. This year will be the final matchup between the two programs as the schools will be consolidating next year.

With this being the final Westside Classic, the buildup to Friday's game has a little more meaning to it. Both teams enter the game with two losses and the winner will have a clear edge in the region standings.

I had the opportunity to speak with former Carver and Lanier players from the past who played in the historic classic. They broke down some of their favorite moments and spoke on the significance the game had to the Westside community in Montgomery.

More: Ranking the top 25 Montgomery-area high school football teams entering Week 8

More: 65th AHSAA North-South All-Star football game: Montgomery-area players and coaches selected

Carver's point of view

Billy Hardie works and graduated from Carver in 2004. He also played on the football team since seventh grade. He explained how the "Westside Classic" term began in the early 2000s and once the game was known as that it heightened the rivalry even more.

"Going into my sophomore or junior year that's when they began acknowledging it as the Westside Classic and after that it took off," Hardie said. "Every year in October, you knew it was time for Westside Classic and it's one of the biggest rivalries in our area."

Carver and Lanier are a five-minute drive from each other, so students living in the same neighborhood could go to rival schools due to the zoning. In a sports aspect, most players participating in the game have competed against one another since playing Little League athletics.

Melvin Tyus, who currently is a part of the Carver football coaching staff, spoke on having cousins who played on the Lanier team growing up. He was the youngest Carver graduate after his older siblings and father all graduated from the school.

"I've experienced this game from a fan, player and now a coaching perspective," Tyus said. "Growing up, it was a unique situation as I had cousins who played at Lanier and siblings who attended Carver. One of my cousins played quarterback and running back for Lanier and later on my brother would eventually play for Carver."

Alabama State University tight ends coach Amp Davis played quarterback at Carver from 2003-2006 under former coach Larry Ware. He prides himself on how he never lost to Lanier during his time under center for the Wolverines. His favorite victory came from a comeback in a 40-12 victory in 2003.

"I remember I threw a touchdown right before the halftime as we trailed early in that game," Davis said. "It got ugly after that in the second half."

Hardie added more perspective.

"Before that game, Lanier players were going to the radio station talking about us," Hardie said. "They go up 12-0 early and we were looking like this can not be happening right now. Halftime coach Ware told us we are going to run the ball this second half and long and behold he kept his word and we blew them out. That's my favorite Westside Classic memory."

Lanier Point of View

Martravis Gary played against Carver from 1998-2000. His favorite moment came from a 1999 matchup in which Lanier won on a controversial call giving them a 30-22 victory.

"This is what you call a classic game that comes down to the final call in the fourth quarter," Gary said. "Our fullback got hit at the goal line and the ball came out. The referee called a touchdown and the Carver side erupted not agreeing with the call. That touchdown gave us the lead and eventually the victory over them."

Later down the line, Gary joined Lanier teammate Billy Gresham, who served as the Carver football coach 2008-2016. Gresham elaborated on how significant the matchup was to him being on both sides of it as a player and coach.

"I saw how serious the rivalry got when my mom who graduated from Carver would still cheer for her alma mater knowing I was on the other side playing for Lanier," Gresham said. "My first time coaching against Lanier, it was tough seeing that blue and white on the other side. In the back of my head, I knew that I couldn't lose this game knowing the history I have with the program."

University of Oregon running backs coach Carlos Locklyn graduated from Lanier in 1996 and was ranked as one of the top backs in the state at the time. Just like Davis on the Carver said Locklyn never lost to Carver during his high school tenure.

He expressed how being from the west side of Montgomery only lit a fuse in his football journey and how grateful he is to be a part of Lanier's athletic legacy.

"Being remembered as one of the great players to come from the school has shaped me and my love for football," Locklyn said. "Coming from that neighborhood and being from the westside of Montgomery dreaming about coaching here at Oregon or the other schools I have been at, I would've never dreamt at all. Going to Lanier always gave me a sense of hope that I can achieve anything."

Rivalry Significance

This game will be the biggest high school attendance game for the Cramton Bowl since the Week 0 AHSAA Kickoff Classic. Lanier graduate Artavious Williams spoke on how almost 20,000 came out to see them play Carver when both programs had losing records 20 years ago.

"My best memory would have to be the classic of 1997. Neither one of us was good record-wise, but that didn’t matter. 20,000 plus came out to the bowl to support both teams that night," Williams said. "You rarely see support like that now unless the teams are good. For that many people to show up to watch two losing teams play just shows you how much the rivalry meant to the students and the community."

Carver administrator Byron Powell calls this final matchup bittersweet but something to celebrate once it's all said and done.

"This game is family against family and that just puts a little more spice to the game," Powell said. "With it being the last one it's gonna be a great turnout and the winner is gonna take the last trophy to their perspective schools."

The final Westside Classic will be played on at 7 p.m. Oct. 20. in the Cramton Bowl.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Best moments from the Sidney Lanier and Carver football rivalry over the years