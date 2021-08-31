Sidney Jones: Watch career highlights for newest Seahawks cornerback
The Seattle Seahawks made another cornerback trade last night, sending a sixth-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for Sidney Jones.
Jones has impressed at several different stops during his football career, including the University of Washington, the Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville. Here are his highlights from each era.
Sidney Jones – Washington highlights
Sidney Jones – Eagles highlights
Sidney Jones picks off Deshaun Watson
Sidney Jones picks off Aaron Rodgers