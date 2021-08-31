Sidney Jones: Watch career highlights for newest Seahawks cornerback

Tim Weaver
The Seattle Seahawks made another cornerback trade last night, sending a sixth-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for Sidney Jones.

Jones has impressed at several different stops during his football career, including the University of Washington, the Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville. Here are his highlights from each era.

Sidney Jones – Washington highlights

Sidney Jones – Eagles highlights

Sidney Jones picks off Deshaun Watson

Sidney Jones picks off Aaron Rodgers

Seattle Seahawks 2021 initial 53-man roster cuts tracker

    The Bears are saying farewell to a recent draft pick in their move to 53 players on Tuesday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is waiving wide receiver Riley Ridley. Ridley was a 2019 fourth-round pick. Ridley only played in 10 games during his first two NFL seasons and only caught 10 [more]