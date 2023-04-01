Sidney Jones contract details with Bengals emerge

When looking at the contract the Cincinnati Bengals gave tight end Irv Smith Jr., it was apparent the team got a great value deal with high upside and little risk.

Turns out it is the same story for cornerback Sidney Jones.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 in Houston, Jones’ one-year deal is worth $1.08 million, which means the cap hit actually checks in at less than $1 million.

So for the Bengals, that’s two players at minimum salaries who could end up starting. Smith could be tight end No. 1 next season and Jones could easily start at corner across from Cam Taylor-Britt on the boundary if Chidobe Awuzie hasn’t completed his rehab.

Not bad value by any means for a Bengals team with needs to fill but a cap tightrope to navigate over the next few years.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire