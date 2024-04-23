Sidney girls, Oneonta boys lead pack at Quinney Invite

Apr. 22—Nearly two dozen track and field teams were in Sidney on Saturday competing in the Doug Quinney Invitational.

The Sidney girls defended their home turf by finishing first overall, followed by Oneonta in second and Cooperstown in third.

Oneonta claimed the boys title while Chenango Forks and Cobleskill-Richmondville placed second and third, respectively.

Leading the way for the Sidney girls were Dejah Taylor and Isabelle Briggs, who were named the top girls performers on the track (Taylor) and in the field (Briggs).

Taylor claimed three individual victories in the 100, 200 and 400 meter runs. Briggs had two wins of her own in the long jump and triple jump.

Camille Bagley (shot put) and Elaina Neubert (400 hurdles) were also winners for Sidney, Neubert also placing third in the 100 hurdles.

Abdieliz Laboy-Diaz was second in the 100 hurdles and Lennon Swain placed third in the shot put. The Sabers were also second in the 400 relay.

The Oneonta girls won both the 400 and 1600 relay events, while individually, Claire Seguin (200) and Becky Foko (discus) had second-place finishes and Keiyra Morton (triple jump) earned a third.

Annelise Jensen led Cooperstown with a win in the 800 and second in the 1500. Margaret Raffo placed second in both the 3000 and the steeplechase and Allison Swart was second in the high jump.

Jaiden Schrag won the 100 hurdles and was second in the 400 hurdles for Unadilla Valley while teammate Gracie Gorrell was second in the 400. UV took first in the 3200 relay.

Bainbridge-Guilford's Ethne Degan won the 1500 while Maddie Ingham (800) and Emily Sprow (triple jump) both earned seconds. The Lady Bobcats placed second in both the 1600 and 3200 relays.

For Schenevus/Worcester, Cassidy Howard was second in the 100 and third in the 200 and S/W added a third place finish in the 400 relay.

Delhi's Gretel Hilson-Schneider won the steeplechase, while third-place finishes were recorded by Eowyn Chickerell of Laurens/Milford (100), Emma White of Edmeston/Morris (steeplechase), Shannon Kingsbury of Franklin (400) and Andrea Favinger of Gilbertsville-Mount Upton (1500).

In the boys meet, Oneonta received first-place finishes from Colin Fletcher-Foster in the 1600 and Logan Temming in the pole vault. OHS also won both the 1600 and 3200 relays.

Beckett Holmes had a pair of runner-up finishes in the 110 hurdles and triple jump. Keyon Ziaie (800) and AlanMichael Rubin (pole vault) also had seconds while Gabriel Rissberger (800) and Donovan Lema (3200) earned thirds.

Sidney's Jalen Reardon won the 400 hurdles while placing second in the high jump and third in the 110 hurdles. Teammate Michael Morrissey was second in the shot put and the Sabers were second in the 1600 relay and third in the 400 relay.

Collin Dicks of B-G had four podium finishes, including a win in the 200, runner-ups in the 100 and long jump and a third in the triple jump. Kevin Lang placed third in the 400 for the Bobcats.

Oxford's Gordon Smith won the 3200, Anthony Bourn was second in the steeplechase and the Blackhawks were second in the 3200 relay and third in the 1600 relay.

Unadilla Valley's Jacob Prentice was second in both the 200 and 400 and Haywood Edwards was third in the 400 hurdles.

Cooperstown's Cooper Bradley notched a pair of victories in the 110 hurdles and high jump while teammate Cooper Hodgdon was second in the pole vault.

Carter Stevens of Laurens/Milford won the steeplechase and was second in the 3200.

For Edmeston/Morris, Nick Troiano (shot put) and Izek Richards (long jump) each placed third, as did Delhi's Benjamin Hadley (steeplechase).

GIRLS

1. Sidney 107, 2. Oneonta 61.33, 3. Cooperstown 52, 4. Unadilla Valley 48, 5. Bainbridge-Guilford 46.33, 6. Cobleskill-Richmondville 31.33, 7. Newark Valley 30, 8. Chenango Forks 24, 9. Schenevus/Worcester 20, 9. Delhi 20, 11. Norwich 18, 11. Deposit-Hancock 18, 11. Laurens/Milford 18, 11. Edmeston/Morris 18, 15. Mount St. Joseph Academy 11, 16. Liberty 9, 17. Franklin 8, 18. Walton 6, 18. Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 6, 20. South Kortright/Charlotte Valley 4, 21. Unatego 1, 21. CV-S/SS 1

100: 1. Dejah Taylor (Sid) 13.19, 2. C. Howard (S/W), 3. E. Chickerell (L/M); 200: 1. Dejah Taylor (Sid) 27.03, 2. C. Seguin (OHS), 3. C. Howard (S/W); 400: 1. Dejah Taylor (Sid) 1:00.51, 2. G. Gorrell (UV), 3. S. Kingsbury (Frank); 800: 1. Annelise Jensen (Coop) 2:27.80, 2. M. Ingham (B-G), 3. S. Majorell (MSJ); 1500: 1. Ethne Degan (B-G) 4:50.99, 2. A. Jensen (Coop), 3. A. Favinger (G-MU); 3000: 1. Harley Switzer (NV), 2. M. Raffo (Coop), 3. B. Illsley (NV); 100 hurdles: 1. Jaiden Schrag (UV) 16.51, 2. A. Laboy-Diaz (Sid), 3. E. Neubert (Sid); 400 hurdles: 1. Elaina Neubert (Sid) 1:09.40, 2. J. Schrag (UV), 3. S. Foster (Lib); 2000 steeplechase: 1. Gretel Hilson-Schneider (DA) 7:58.80, 2. M. Raffo (Coop), 3. E. White (E/M); 400 relay: 1. Oneonta (T. Wellman, S. Wellman, M. Seguin, C. Seguin) 53.80, 2. Sidney, 3. Schenevus/Worcester; 1600 relay: 1. Oneonta (T. Wellman, S. Wellman, M. Seguin, C. Seguin) 4:28.63, 2. Bainbridge-Guilford, 3. Walton; 3200 relay: 1. Unadilla Valley (A. Marinelli, M. Gorrell, M. Dix, N. Schrag) 10:47.36, 2. Bainbridge-Guilford, 3. Chenango Forks; High jump: 1. Joanna McCann (C-R) 5-00, 2. A. Swart (Coop), 3. E. Urgo (Nor); Pole vault: 1. Darby deGraw (D-H) 7-06, 1. A. Shewring (D-H), 3. A. Smith (NV); Long jump: 1. Isabelle Briggs (Sid) 15-10.25, 2. J. Ryan (Nor), 3. A. Munson (L/M); Triple jump: 1. Isabelle Briggs (Sid) 34-00.5, 2. E. Sprow (B-G), 3. K. Morton (OHS); Shot put: 1. Camille Bagley (Sid) 32-11, 2. L. Paske (CF), 3. L. Swain (Sid); Discus: 1. Lauren Paske (CF) 97-11, 2. B. Foko (OHS), 3. N. Bohringer (C-R)

BOYS

1. Oneonta 93, 2. Chenango Forks 78.5, 3. Cobleskill-Richmondville 62, 4. Sidney 59, 5. Bainbridge-Guilford 46, 6. Oxford 40, 7. Unadilla Valley 30, 8. Cooperstown 28.5, 9. Newark Valley 23, 10. Norwich 22, 11. Laurens/Milford 18, 12. Edmeston/Morris 16, 13. CV-S/SS 9, 14. Liberty 7, 14. Delhi 7, 16. Harpursville/Afton 6, 17. Stamford 4, 18. Deposit-Hancock 2, 18. Walton 2, 18. Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 2, 18. Schenevus/Worcester 2, 22. Mill River Union 1

100: 1. Nathan Kadlic (C-R) 11.66, 1. Collin Dicks (B-G) 11.66, 3. E. Austin (CF); 200: 1. Collin Dicks (B-G) 23.73, 2. J. Prentice (UV), 3. N. Kadlic (C-R); 400: 1. Nate Raab (CF) 51.94, 2. J. Prentice (UV); 3. K. Lang (B-G); 800: 1. Caden Sutton (Nor) 2:08.73, 2. K. Ziaie (OHS), 3. G. Rissberger (OHS); 1600: 1. Colin Fletcher-Foster (OHS) 4:41.83, 2. C. Sutton (Nor), 3. C. Little (CF); 3200: 1. Gordon Smith (Ox) 10:11.77, 2. C. Stevens (L/M), 3. D. Lema (OHS); 110 hurdles: 1. Cooper Bradley (Coop) 16.17, 2. B. Holmes (OHS), 3. J. Reardon (Sid); 400 hurdles: 1. Jalen Reardon (Sid) 1:03.38, 2. E. Williams (NV), 3. H. Edwards (UV); 3000 steeplechase: 1. Carter Stevens (L/M) 10:16.72, 2. A. Bourn (Ox), 3. B. Hadley (DA); 400 relay: 1. Chenango Forks (E. Austin, L. Raab, N. Raab, K. Watson) 46.52, 2. Cobleskill-Richmondville, 3. Sidney; 1600 relay: 1. Oneonta (J. Erickson, J. Forbes, E. Wilm, N. Cotter) 3:50.05, 2. Sidney, 3. Oxford; 3200 relay: 1. Oneonta (C. Fletcher-Foster, J. Forbes, G. Rissberger, K. Ziaie) 8:37.68, 2. Oxford, 3. Newark Valley; High jump: 1. Cooper Bradley (Coop) 6-02, 2. J. Reardon (Sid), 3. N. Raab (CF); Pole vault: 1. Logan Temming (OHS) 12-00, 2. C. Hodgdon (Coop), 3. A. Rubin (OHS); Long jump: 1. Nate Raab (CF) 20-09.75, 2. C. Dicks (B-G), 3. I. Richards (E/M); Triple jump: 1. Ethan Vaseleck (CF) 40-03.5, 2. B. Holmes (OHS), 3. C. Dicks (B-G); Shot put: 1. Thomas McConnelee (C-R) 53-10.25, 2. M. Morrissey (Sid), 3. N. Troiano (E/M); Discus: 1. Thomas McConnelee (C-R) 173-02, 2. C. Hantho (C-R), 3. W. Paske (CF)

TENNIS Cooperstown 4, Hamilton 1

The Cooperstown tennis team defeated Hamilton 4-1 at Colgate on Monday.

Winning in singles for the Hawkeyes were Isaiah George and Henry Ayers while the doubles tandems of Eero Aho and Lexi Wolfe and Owen Marling and Alfred Hom were also victorious.

Cooperstown will host Little Falls on Tuesday.

Delhi 4, Oneonta 3 (Saturday)

Delhi edged Oneonta 4-3 in Saturday's match in Wilber Park.

The Bulldogs took three of the four singles matches, as Tabor Reed, Bryce Burrows and Tyler Abts each recorded victories. The doubles team of William Mokay and Asa Mokay was also triumphant.

Dylan Shaughnessy won the lone singles match for Oneonta. Winning in doubles were the teams of Simmone Segal and Isaac Wooden and Brighton Logue and Ibraheem Khan.

Cooperstown 4, Hamilton 1

Singles: Isaiah George (Coop) def. Noa Stahlberg 6-2, 6-1; Henry Ayers (Coop) def. James Hanmer 6-0, 6-0; Andrew Holm (Ham) def. Bianca Adam 6-3, 7-5

Doubles: Eero Aho/Lexi Wolfe (Coop) def. Vivi Linden/Elijah Meyers 6-2, 6-2; Owen Marling/Alfred Hom (Coop) def. Henry Peck/Tyler Kowalski 6-3, 6-1

Delhi 4, Oneonta 3 (Saturday)

Singles: Tabor Reed (DA) def. Jayden Zakala 7-5, 3-6, 6-1; Dylan Shaughnessy (OHS) def. Risdon Reed 7-5, 0-6, 6-2; Bryce Burrows (DA) def. Caleb Christman 3-6, 7-6, 7-5; Tyler Abts (DA) def. Reilly Waltz 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Simmone Segal/Isaac Wooden (OHS) def. Ryan Burrows/Levi Shepard 3-6, 6-1, 6-4; William Mokay/Asa Mokay (DA) def. Justin Hultman/Stephen Mendez 6-3, 7-6; Brighton Logue/Ibraheem Khan (OHS) def. Cooper Cohen/Levi Davis 4-6, 6-1, 6-4