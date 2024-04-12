Sidney Crosby named Penguins MVP for 12th time; ties Mario Lemieux for most in team history

For the 12th time in his career and the fourth time in a row, Sidney Crosby is the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Team Most Valuable Player Award.

Crosby was elected by his teammates for the honor. He now ties Penguins legend Mario Lemieux for the most Team MVP recognitions in team history.

With a team-leading 86 points and three games remaining, the 36-year-old Penguins captain is on pace to lead the team in scoring for the 14th time in his 19-year career, the most such seasons in team history, the organization said. He’s also the most tenured player in Pittsburgh’s history.

Crosby currently sits just two points behind Phil Esposito for 10th place on the NHL’s all-time points list. He’s also two assists away from recording 1,000 career assists.

Crosby was also named the recipient of the Players’ Player Award presented by UPMC, which is voted on by the players for the teammate they feel exemplifies leadership for the team both on and off the ice and is dedicated to teamwork. This marks Crosby’s sixth Players’ Player Award.

The captain was also named the Penguins’ nominee for the Masterson Award, presented to the player who best exemplifies perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

