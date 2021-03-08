Sidney Crosby with a Goal vs. New York Rangers
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins) with a Goal vs. New York Rangers, 03/07/2021
Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins) with a Goal vs. New York Rangers, 03/07/2021
The two All-Stars on the team with the NBA's best record got taken last.
Two of UFC's longest-tenured heavyweights are on the way out.
There is a moment after every switch is called but before it’s executed that the pick-setter is configured between two defenders but guarded by neither. That’s when they can literally slip underneath the defense and cut to a juicy opening.
Mark Pavelich had been committed to a mental health treatment center after assaulting a friend in 2019.
The Pacers guard posted one of the most unique stat lines in NBA history on Wednesday.
The fan reaction to Harden's Houston return was less positive than the official team welcome.
If he’s healthy, Griffin could help a few teams as a secondary playmaker and occasional low-post scorer, along with providing a veteran presence on a contender.
Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis beat Nikola Vucevic to win the Skills Challenge in the first contest of the night.
The 7-footer is dominating both ends of the floor so efficiently and doing it with guard-like moves.
Urban Meyer has built winning programs all over the country and it's due to providing the best amenities to his players.
Celtics guard Jaylen Brown couldn't help but put Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell on blast for his pre-All-Star Game outfit Sunday.
"I can only control what I can control."
Bryson DeChambeau blasted a 377-yard drive on the par-5 sixth hole at Bay Hill Club & Lodge on Sunday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
T.J. Dillashaw laid it on thick in the aftermath of Aljamain Sterling's title win over Petr Yan at UFC 259.
A look at some of the biggest stories about the Arizona Cardinals' NFC West rivals from last week.
Adesanya showed his peers how it is done, even in a losing effort.
As LaMelo Ball continues setting records in his standout rookie season, his latest accomplishment may be his most impressive yet.
Our analysts reveal the players they're targeting in their drafts from the AL Central.
It was a heroic effort by Lee Westwood, as he tried to become oldest ever UK winner on the PGA Tour. But ultimately the evergreen 47-year-old was left to rue a short missed putt on the 16th to lose the Arnold Palmer Invitational to Bryson DeChambeau. Motivated by a text message from a Tiger Woods, the 27-year-old, came through. The reigning US Open champion was forced to hole a six-footer on the last at Bay Hill to prevail by one from the brave Englishman. It was a difficult afternoon in Orlando, with winds gusting and the greens crisping up. DeChambeau, that revolutionary character, was again showing he has the guile as well as the length. “I spoke to Tiger yesterday and we talked about just keep fighting no matter what happens and play boldly like Mr Palmer,” he said.
Lee Westwood leads at Bay Hill, where 23 years ago he finished poorly and was given some choice words by Arnold Palmer