Sidney Crosby with a Goal vs. Seattle Kraken
The Bills and Steelers both struggled during the 2023 season.
The Bills need more help clearing the snow out of Highmark Stadium.
Ten teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 lost at least one game, including two of the three final undefeated teams that were ranked in the top five.
Osaka has played just three matches in the last 15 months and wasn't able to win her first Grand Slam match since becoming a mother.
The second round of the NFL playoffs is nearly set.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap a wildly unpredictable start to Super Wild Card Weekend full of upsets and unexpected heroes. The duo start off with the Sunday games and the Detroit Lions' curse-breaking victory over the Los Angeles Rams, as the Lions have provided every fan of a moribund NFL franchise with hope for the future. Earlier, the Green Bay Packers handed the Dallas Cowboys yet another devastating playoff loss, as Fitz and Frank aren't sure if Mike McCarthy OR Dak Prescott will survive the onslaught of fan pressure that's to come. On Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs got a gritty win against the Miami Dolphins, proving they're tougher than people give them credit for. The Dolphins were never able to adjust the cold and invite a lot of questions heading into the offseason. The Cleveland Browns fell to the Houston Texans 14-45, as Joe Flacco came back to Earth and C.J. Stroud asserted himself as a truly elite AFC quarterback. The Texans' one-year turnaround has been wild to watch, and they look like a team that's ready to keep it rolling deeper in the postseason. Fitz and Frank will return to recap Monday's games on Monday night.
Conditions at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon looked absolutely miserable — which is why the league pushed back the playoff game in the first place.
LaPorta left the Lions' Week 18 game with a knee injury
The storm forced the NFL to postponed the Bills-Steelers game until Monday.
Draymond Green has missed the past 16 games for the Warriors after his second suspension this season.
The Chiefs didn't need any help against the Dolphins. But they got some on a late touchdown drive.
The forecast called for 40-mph winds for the early Sunday game.
Ward spent two seasons at Washington State and announced on Jan. 1 that he wouldn't use his last year of eligibility.
Carroll's comments Friday further suggest that the decision to end his tenure as Seahawks coach was not mutual.
The Bills' home game on Sunday will be impacted by weather.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
The Pittsburgh Steelers safety missed three games after injuring his knee.
Jason Fitz is joined by his trusty sidekick Frank Schwab as the dynamic duo get ready for the first round of NFL playoff games this weekend. Fitz and Frank start off by reacting to the big news of the day: Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick are both no longer head coaches of their respective teams. The duo discuss the fallout of these moves and what could be next for the legendary coaches and their teams. Next, Fitz and Frank preview every Wild Card game this weekend by asking one big question that will get answered by Monday night. The duo go back and forth on Joe Flacco's ceiling, Buffalo's ability to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Los Angeles Rams and their matchup against the Detroit secondary, how bad the Philadelphia Eagles are and much more. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, who gives his unique insight into the end of the Bill Belichick era in New England, as well as his thoughts on the Pete Carroll and Mike Vrabel departures.
Weather could be a big factor in the Bills' game vs. the Steelers.
The 2024 Olympics provide a major exposure opportunity for the NBA.