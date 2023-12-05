Sidney Crosby with a Goal vs. Philadelphia Flyers
Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins) with a Goal vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 12/04/2023
Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins) with a Goal vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 12/04/2023
The Jaguars are in the hunt for the top playoff seed in the AFC with a few weeks left in the regular season.
After visiting with the Eagles and Cowboys, the linebacker decided to sign with the reigning NFC East champs.
On the heels of a 2023 NLCS appearance and a trip to the World Series in 2022, Rob Thomson received an extra year on his deal.
Daniels is the prohibitive favorite ahead of the two Pac-12 quarterbacks.
Despite the surgery, the Steelers reportedly aren't placing Pickett on injured reserve.
Michael Smith joins Vincent Goodwill on his birthday to talk about getting old, not realizing you’ve passed your peak until you’ve passed it, up and coming young teams in the NBA and whatever happened between LeBron James and Ime Udoka.
The expanded playoff is just a year away, but it would have been nice to have this season.
Dell received medical treatment on the field and was in obvious pain.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Head coach Mike Vrabel announced that Aukerman is being replaced by special-teams assistant coach Tom Quinn.
The Saints quarterback is having a rough season.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab react to every game from the Week 13 NFL Sunday slate as they attempt to get ahead of the biggest storylines of the week and give their instant analysis to every game. Fitz and Frank start off by highlighting a wild Sunday night game, where Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers made a statement that they are to be taken seriously in a tight NFC Wild Card race. The San Francisco 49ers left no doubt that they should be atop everyone's power rankings this week and the race for the first overall pick is heating up with the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots both refusing to win games. Later, Fitz and Frank react to each and every game from the weekend, highlighting the Los Angeles Rams on a win streak and staying in the playoff hunt, C.J. Stroud and the rest of the AFC South continuing to outperform expectations, Tyreek Hill for MVP (again) and much more. The dynamic duo finish off the episode by looking ahead to the Monday night game, as the Jacksonville Jaguars will attempt to keep rolling against a Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals.
For the first time in nearly two decades, Connecticut, Stanford and Tennessee all lost on the same day. The last time that happened was Dec. 29, 2004, according to ESPN.
“I ain’t going to lie, I was in that zone all week long,” Samuel said. “Of course they beat us in the NFC championship, and then at the end of the day, talking trash, it’s just part of the game."
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the 49ers at Eagles game.
Bad weather and a Kenny Pickett injury hurt the Steelers on Sunday.
The Niners are eager to get another chance to beat the Eagles after losing in last season's NFC title game.
The Eagles' star quarterback's injury situation adds to an already rough afternoon for Philadelphia.
The Rose Bowl is a matchup of two of the most iconic programs in college football. Here are all of the other matchups we are (and aren't) looking forward to.