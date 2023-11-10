Sidney Crosby with a Goal vs. Los Angeles Kings
Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins) with a Goal vs. Los Angeles Kings, 11/09/2023
Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins) with a Goal vs. Los Angeles Kings, 11/09/2023
Sidney Crosby, Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin have been the Penguins' core leaders since the 2006-07 NHL season.
Brock Purdy and the 49ers have lost three in a row, and the critics will only get louder if the young QB doesn't respond against the first-place Jaguars.
The Panthers are struggling, but the Bears are flailing.
The Clippers are reportedly interested in acquiring Daniel Theis from the Indiana Pacers while Plumlee recovers.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season!
"The game of basketball is in amazing hands regardless," Parker said.
If the Seminoles go undefeated and wins the ACC championship, it will get into the College Football Playoff. But should they?
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 10 of the fantasy football season!
The NFL is giving us a brutal matchup for Thursday night.
Ryan Blaney scored the fewest top-five finishes of any champion in NASCAR's modern era.
The 71-year-old is headed to Anaheim.
Check out our latest fantasy hockey trade tips, headlined by a couple of Pittsburgh skaters.
Let's recap what we know about how the most interesting man in baseball will make the biggest decision of his career.
"That’s a buzzkill," head coach Erik Spoelstra said. "Come on."
Iowa totals have been absurdly low in 2023, and this is the lowest one yet.
J.C. Jackson hasn't endeared himself to the Patriots in his latest stint with the team.
A good quarterback on a rookie contract is every NFL team's dream, and Washington has one. Can the Commanders build a future on Sam Howell?
Michigan's running game isn't elite and J.J. McCarthy will need to rise to the occasion to hold off No. 9 Penn State.
The last time James and Brooks faced off, Brooks punched James in the groin before James' Lakers beat Brooks' Grizzlies in the playoffs.
There's a good chance that at least one 5-7 team will be needed to complete the bowl field in addition to James Madison and Jacksonville State.