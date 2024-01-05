Sidney Crosby with a Goal vs. Boston Bruins
Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh Penguins) with a Goal vs. Boston Bruins, 01/04/2024
Yahoo Sports Charles McDonald shares his top 10 overall prospects from this class, which includes a no-doubt star at No. 1.
With 109 ballots publicly available, here's how the BBWAA voting is trending.
Jason Fitz is joined by friend of the show Mike Golic Jr. to give their spiciest predictions for the offseason and the 2024 NFL Draft. The dynamic duo give their wildest predictions for the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick, the Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills, the future of the Kelce brothers, Ryan Tannehill and Russell Wilson and the quarterbacks and receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft. Later, Fitz is joined by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to dive into what to expect from Week 18 of NFL action. The two start off by discussing Matt Eberflus and Bill Belichick and their futures with their respective teams before going back and forth on who deserves the playoffs more in the NFC and AFC playoff races and how we often cover Week 18 incorrectly.
What would Dan Titus like to see happen around the NBA that would greatly change the fantasy basketball landscape at the start of 2024?
Lamar Jackson will get some rest before the playoffs begin.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines around the NFL. The hosts kick things off with the officiating crisis around the NFL following the disastrous outcome of Saturday's game featuring the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, as Jori weighs in on how league sources feel about the current crisis, and what they believe needs to be changed. The trio go through some possible solutions for the problem and what it would take NFL ownership to fix it. Charles wrote a piece on the Dallas Cowboys and how they've benefitted from some good fortune this year, and the hosts discuss whether or not the Cowboys can be trusted to finally win playoff games – even with home field advantage. Arizona Cardinals Head Coach Jonathan Gannon insisted the team is sticking with Kyler Murray as their quarterback next year – is this a smokescreen or is he telling the truth? Charles is inclined to believe him and believes the Cardinals are moving in the right direction. They are set up very well in the draft this year if they don't take a quarterback. Finally, the college football National Championship game could have huge implications for the 2024 NFL Draft, as the better player in this game between Michael Penix Jr. and J.J. McCarthy could end up deciding who is the fourth quarterback off the board in the upcoming draft.
The Bills have been on a nice roll but aren't guaranteed a playoff spot yet.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
The next iteration of the College Football Playoff is coming, but it will only last two years. So what would we like to see in 2026?
With the regular season winding down, fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri shares some findings we can take with us into the offseason for 2024.
The final year of the four-team College Football Playoff delivered two thrilling semifinals, but the rest of bowl season was marred by opt-outs.
Charles McDonald is joined by PFF's Senior Football Analyst and the greatest flag football quarterback in Canada Seth Galina to cover the funniest stories from NFL Week 17 and decide how confident they are in each playoff team and their quarterback. Charles and Seth cover David Tepper tossing a drink on a fan after the most recent Carolina Panthers loss, the massive blown call on Saturday night which could have huge implications for the Dallas Cowboys and the NFC East and the Pittsburgh Steelers quietly benching Kenny Pickett in favor of Mason Rudolph. Later, the duo move on discussing each playoff team and how confident they are in the team as a whole and their quarterback. Charles and Seth go back and forth on the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns.
Mike Vrabel provided multiple reasons for why the Titans need to win even in a lost season
With the new year here, it's time to clear out these five underperforming players from your fantasy hockey roster.
Heisman runner-up Michael Penix Jr. threw for 430 yards and 2 TDs.
The Steelers had not scored 30 points in a game until Rudolph's first start.
The 49ers have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which will give Christian McCaffrey an extra week to recover before their first playoff game.
Coach Todd Bowles said an MRI was done on Baker Mayfield's ribs and came back negative for fractures.
Ward's decision to move on could leave programs like Miami and Ohio State in the lurch if they want a portal QB.
Despite rumors to the contrary, Patrick Cantlay is sticking with the PGA Tour in 2024.