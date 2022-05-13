Sidney Crosby out for Game 6 against Rangers

Sidney Crosby on ice in black Penguins jersey 2022

Penguins forward Sidney Crosby is out for Game 6 against the Rangers on Friday night in Pittsburgh.

Crosby, who suffered an upper-body injury during Game 5 while taking a hit from Jacob Trouba, skated on Friday morning but was later declared out by head coach Mike Sullivan.

If the Rangers win on Friday, Game 7 will be at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.



Crosby's injury happened late in the second period during the Rangers' comeback win in Game 5, when Trouba delivered a hit up high that knocked him out for the remainder of the game.

The hit occurred in the middle of the ice, with Crosby ducking down just before and the initial point of contact appearing to be Crosby's shoulder. There was no penalty assessed on the play, and no supplemental discipline.

After the game, Sullivan suggested that he felt Trouba was intentionally attempting to injure Crosby.



Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Trouba discussed the play.

"Kind of tried going stick on puck when he was gonna shoot," Trouba said. "My stick kind of went in between his legs and knd of hit his thigh, kind of pushed my arm up. Kind of a fluky play, wasn't massively hard contact. Unfortunately, you don't ever want to see a guy get hurt. I don't know exactly what the injury is, but hopefully he's better soon."