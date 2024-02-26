Sidibeh leaves hospital after collapse

Adama Sidibeh has been released from hospital after collapsing following the conclusion of Saturday's Scottish Premiership match against St Mirren, his club has confirmed.

The St Johnstone striker went down on the pitch after the full-time whistle, prompting medical responses from both sides.

The 25-year-old will now "continue his recovery" and is said to be grateful of the support following the incident.

A club statement read: "St Johnstone Football Club is pleased to confirm that Adama Sidibeh has been released from hospital and will now continue his recovery.

"As well as our own medical team, we would again like to place on record our thanks to the staff of St Mirren and to the staff at Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.

"Adama himself would like to thank everyone for the kind messages of support he has received over the past couple of days."