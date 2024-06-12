Sidibeh earns first Gambia start in Gabon defeat

Adama Sidibeh continued his recent swift rise up the football ladder as the St Johnstone striker was handed his first start for Gambia in their 3-2 World Cup qualifying defeat away to Gabon in Franceville.

The 25-year-old striker, who joined the Scottish Premiership club in February from Warrington Rylands in England's Northern Premier, made his debut - and scored - as a late substitute in Saturday's 5-1 win at home to Seychelles.

That garnered Gambia's first points of their group-stage campaign and the latest defeat for the side managed by Northern Irishman Johnny McKinstry means they lie second bottom, with Gabon a point behind leaders Ivory Coast.