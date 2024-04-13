On the sidelines with Weatherford senior baseball player J.T. Cienega

Apr. 13—Get to know Weatherford senior baseball player J.T. Cienega on and off the field.

What initially got you into playing baseball and what motivates you today?

"At a very young age, my dad just kind of threw me into it like most kids. I've always loved baseball and have stuck with it. I was originally going to be a bull rider, but I found baseball and found out that I loved it. What motivates me to keep going is my family. They push me and I give thanks to them and the Lord for everything. I think being undersized helps me overcome things in life — all of these things really help me."

You play a big role for your team in centerfield and as the leadoff hitter. Talk about your confidence in your role for the team and why you're able to thrive?

"My confidence has to be high. I'm a senior so you can't let small things get you down. Once you let something get you down, then the rest of the guys on the team will get down. I have a lot of confidence in my role and, once I can do what I do with confidence, it helps the team play better. Everybody has to have confidence because the struggles in life are way too hard, so you have to learn how to overcome things."

After a strong season last year, what are the team's goals for the rest of the regular season and postseason?

"Obviously, we want to make it to the playoffs and we hope to win district. We just want to come out strong like we did last year. With a pitcher like Kannon (Kemp) from last year, we had a big team with a guy that gave us a chance to win any game. This year, we've all just had to come together and produce."

Being short in stature, how often do you get jokes about your height? Any good come backs you've used against the haters?

"People will tell me all the time. I remember last year against Timbercreek, people were calling me 'Yoda boy' and all of that, but it doesn't really get to me. I just tell them either 'we'll see' or 'just keep watching.'"

If you could choose between having super speed or super strength, which would you choose and why?

"If I had to choose between the two, I'd have to go with super speed. There are a lot of strong guys out there, but if you're really fast, you can get somewhere in a hurry — it's a good skill to have."

Would you rather sprint 20 laps around the entire baseball field without a break or eat two pounds of earthworms?

"That's a tough one. I know that the laps are definitely not fun at all, but I'm definitely not a big insect or worm fan, so I'd probably do the laps."

Who is your favorite pro baseball player and what about them stands out to you?

"I have two. From the past, it's Ken Griffey because he's awesome and amazing. From the present, I'd have to go with Cody Bellinger. I just like his swing and he's a lefty at the plate and with his arm — he just hits bombs and I like that."

