On the sidelines with Grandview sophomore pitcher Mady Doty

Apr. 8—Get to know Grandview sophomore ace Mady Doty on and off the field.

Think back to what first got you interested in softball. What keeps you going today?

"My dad got me into softball. He played baseball in college so he started me in softball when I was about 7 years old, and I've loved it ever since. My love for the game is what keeps me going."

This summer, you represented the USA overseas in international competition in Japan, and you and the American squad performed really well. Describe what an amazing experience that was?

"When I first started playing with the USA team, I didn't even know that we would ever go out of the country to play. I always thought that was just for the older groups, so I thought it was really cool when I made the team. It was an honor to wear the 'USA' across my chest because that's the ultimate goal of mine. I got to play with all of these amazing girls and make new friendships, too."

What are your goals and aspirations for the Grandview softball team this year?

"The ultimate goal is to make it back to Austin, but we are going to take things one day and one game at a time."

When you aren't playing softball, how do you spend your free time?

"I just like hanging out with my friends or going shopping — eating is a big one for me. I love food."

What is the funniest play you've witnessed on the diamond?

"Last year in the fifth round of the playoffs, Jaley James was rounding third base and she totally slipped and busted her butt. That was pretty funny."

What is the worst thing you've ever eaten and what made it such a gross food item?

"Oysters. It's just the texture of them — I couldn't even chew them up. My grandparents like them and, one time I was eating out with them, and they said, 'Mady, just try one.' I said, 'Okay, I'll try one just this once.' It was not good."