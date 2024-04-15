Sidelined Ginnelly gives positive injury update

Ginnelly spent three seasons with Hearts before joining Swansea, helping the Edinburgh club to promotion to the Scottish Premiership [Huw Evans Picture Agency]

Swansea City forward Josh Ginnelly is back on the training pitch as he continues his recovery from season-ending injury.

Ginnelly, a summer signing from Hearts, was ruled out of the entirety of his first campaign in south Wales after rupturing his Achilles.

He posted on social media on Monday after completing a first day back on the grass since suffering the injury in September's 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

There is still no prospect of the 27-year-old featuring before the end of the season and he is yet to resume full training following the first individual session.

But it is being seen as a significant step in his return to fitness in time for summer preparations for next term.

Ginnelly has been sidelined since Luke Williams arrived as Swans boss having been predecessor Michael Duff's first signing as manager.

He made just eight appearances - including two league starts - before the injury, coming four days after scoring his first league goal for the club in the 1-1 draw at QPR.

A former Burnley and Preston player, Ginnelly's pace was seen as a key attribute after joining on a free following time in Scottish football with Hearts.

Williams has shown he is eager for greater pace in his attacking options after utlising Brazilian winger Ronald and former Norwich wideman Przemyslaw Placheta since signing during the January transfer window.

Placheta is currently injured himself having picked up a hamstring problem during the Easter fixtures, although Williams was hopeful he could return before the final day visit of Millwall on 4 May.

Joe Allen (toe), Kyle Naughton (hamstring) and Newcastle loanee Harrison Ashby are also all out with no firm timescale of a return provided.