Sidelined in the first half, Jahdae Barron comes up on pivotal defensive play for Texas

HOUSTON — Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron said he prefers to live his life by the five Ps.

Pride, preparation prevents poor performance.

"So my uncle and my mom, they've been telling me that since I was little, so that's just something I try to tell myself," Barron said. "If I stay ready, I'll never have to get ready."

On Saturday at TDECU Stadium, Texas got a sixth P from Barron. He had a pass breakup on Houston's final offensive play. That play inside the Texas red zone sealed a 31-24 win for the Longhorns.

The play also capped an odd night for Barron, an all-conference candidate who did not play in the first half. After the game, UT coach Steve Sarkisian disclosed that Barron had suffered an undisclosed injury but had been cleared to play. Barron declined to get into the specifics. He was not among the players that Sarkisian listed on the injury report during his two media availabilities this week.

Texas started Jaylon Guilbeau at the Star position and a dressed-out Barron remained sidelined for the entire first half. Sarkisian, though, said that injuries began to pile up on the defense on Saturday, so the Longhorns turned to Barron to play various positions in the secondary. He finished with three tackles.

"Jahdae was able to go and then when he got out there, he played well," Sarkisian said. "That encouraged us to keep him out there and keep him going."

University of Houston's last fourth down chance getting batted down near doorstep of UT end zone. Gutsy effort from Dana Holgorsen's team against Top 10 team after falling down 21-0. pic.twitter.com/N0kanAXXWN — Chris Baldwin (@ChrisYBaldwin) October 21, 2023

As for that decisive play ... after it was ruled that Houston failed to pick up a first down on a third-down run, the Cougars faced a fourth-and-1 at the Texas 10. The Cougars sent Stephon Johnson in motion and Barron followed the receiver. Houston quarterback Donovan Smith threw low to Johnson, who was unable to make the catch while Barron delivered a hit.

Barron said that before the play he was told by assistant coach Terry Joseph that "he's going in motion. Once I knew the motion, I knew I had to run behind the linebackers. Once it was a motion ... I knew what play it was."

After that turnover on downs, Texas took over with 63 seconds remaining. Since it wasted two timeouts ahead of consecutive UT plays in the third quarter, UH was unable to stop the Longhorns from running out the clock.

Sarkisian defends failed fake field goal: Nineteen times this season, Texas has gone for it on fourth down. On Saturday, the Longhorns were successful on three of their five fourth-down attempts.

That 60% success rate isn't bad. However, one of UT's misses led to a significant momentum swing in Houston's favor. The Longhorns faked a 43-yard field goal attempt in the second quarter, but a play in which holder Ryan Sanborn passed the ball to kicker Bert Auburn failed. Texas needed six yards, but Auburn only gained one.

Had Texas made that field goal, it would have taken a 24-7 lead with around two-and-a-half minutes left in the first half. Houston instead quickly marched down the field and pulled within seven points with a 21-yard touchdown pass.

Texas goes for the fake but @UHCougarFB denies it! ❌ pic.twitter.com/XqMxXC1RH2 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 21, 2023

When pressed after the game on why he chose to be aggressive in that instance, Sarkisian explained that "you game-plan and you go in with a plan. They had a really good rush unit and they had an excellent guy coming off the edge blocking the kick. He didn't rush. You've gotta ask Dana (Holgorsen) why they didn't rush him. We haven't faked a field goal in three years. But he didn't rush and they played the play. Bert makes the first guy miss, but at that point, it's kind of a dead play.

"That's part of coaching. We can play a brand of football that's ultra conservative but that's kind of not who this team is. We're an attack-oriented team and our players thrive in that and they believe in those calls. If I could do it all over again, I wouldn't have called it, but hindsight's 20/20. I don't get to play Monday morning quarterback, I've got to make those calls in about 10 seconds. We knew going into the game we'd like that call in that situation, this time it didn't work."

Good hands: Running back Jonathon Brooks led the Texas offense with 99 rushing yards. He hauled in a team-high eight receptions.

Bijan Robinson is the only other UT running back to record an eight-reception game in the last decade. Robinson turned eight catches into 36 yards during a 30-7 loss at Iowa State on Nov. 6, 2021.

"(I've been) just focusing on it in practice," said Brooks, who added that he's been staying after practices to catch extra footballs. "Just focusing on my hands because the first two games I dropped some. Just not letting that happen again and just really focusing in on helping my overall game."

