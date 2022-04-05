Watch this year’s One Shining Moment cap off the 2022 NCAA Tournament
In ONE SHINING MOMENT, it's all on the line.
North Carolina joined Duke and Kansas with its sixth ever national championship game defeat. Heres a look back at the Tar Heels title game history.
After previous updates mentioned a proposed “negotiated resolution” for Kansas Athletics’ NCAA case, the latest timeline release did not appear to reference that possible solution.
If there were ever any questions regarding how Roy Williams is approaching Monday night's national championship game, rest assured: He's all UNC.
A KU victory would result in a sweet payday for bettor.
The Jayhawks won their fourth national championship and second under coach Bill Self, recovering in the second half to beat North Carolina.
As absurd as the NCAA and college basketball have become, it's only fitting that a coach under fire hoisted the national championship trophy.
Kansas beat North Carolina for the 2022 national title. Where do the two schools stack up among the most decorated in NCAA history?
In a national championship game nobody at Kansas will soon forget, Bill Self went from the Hall of Fame coach who far too often failed on the big stage to the brilliant mastermind of the biggest comeback in NCAA title-game history. Blitzed by North Carolina for most of the first 20 minutes Monday night, and after digging a seemingly insurmountable 40-25 deficit, the senior-heavy Jayhawks rallied for a 72-69 victory over the Tar Heels inside the boisterous Superdome to raise another long-awaited banner to the rafters of historic Allen Fieldhouse. “I think when you’re the all-time winningest program — just by a small margin — and when the inventor of the game was your first coach, and the likes of Adolf Rupp comes from Kansas and Dean Smith comes from Kansas and Wilt Chamberlain comes from Kansas, the expectations are where being good is OK but it’s not enough,” Self said.
Roy Williams coached both Kansas and North Carolina over his 33 years in college basketball. Here's a look at what he accomplished with both teams.