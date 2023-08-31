From the Sideline: Bell expects Hog starters to get extended time vs. WCU

Even if things go as expected on Saturday, and Arkansas jumps on an outmanned Western Carolina team early, IMG Razorback Sports Network sideline reporter Geno Bell expects that the starters — especially quarterback KJ Jefferson — will see extended playing time in the season-opener.

“With KJ coming in for his senior year, he’s not going to want to come out of the game — he’s playing for the NFL, right now,” said Bell, a former standout defensive tackle for the Hogs in the mid-1990s. “This first game is all about KJ jelling with the new receivers, jelling with the new offensive line. Then when you are running a new offense, it’s all about getting comfortable and getting the timing down.”

With new offensive coordinator Dan Enos instituting more of a pro-style scheme, Bell says that should play into Jefferson’s skill set.

“They will run a lot of two- and three-tight end sets, and if you go back to when Arkansas was essentially ‘Tight End U’, that’s what we did,” Bell said. “When you get KJ in space, there are going to be bootlegs where he can throw it, and there are going to be times that he can pull it and run it. And I pity the fool that tries to tackle him in open field. I’d rather tackle him at the line of scrimmage, before he gets to that second level with a full head of steam. He’s like a locomotive coming down the tracks.

“And we all know that KJ is going to be strong, but I’m telling you, we have four or five running backs that can flat-out get it done.”

Despite facing what seems to be a lackluster opponent in the opener, Bell sees the Razorbacks setting the pace early and making a statement from the opening kickoff.

“I think we just have to come out and be aggressive, and play our game,” he said. “These guys have been playing against each other since spring ball, and you’ve got about seven guys who are going to be starting for the first time. This will be their first opportunity to go against outside talent. So, this game is all about how you put it together and execute as a team, and jump on these guys early and set the tone at the beginning of the game.”

One huge advantage Arkansas has over last season is the addition of junior Jacolby Criswell at backup quarterback. The 6-foot-1, 230-pound Morrilton productive spent the past three seasons at North Carolina, before transferring back to his home state.

“I do think that Criswell has contributed to KJ getting better,” Bell said. “If you go back to last year, we did not have a true QB2. If KJ went down, it got ugly. Now you have someone who can step in and play, and that could be a big advantage.”

Bell, who spent his NFL career as a defensive linemen with Cleveland and the New York Jets, attended the Razorbacks’ scrimmage two weeks ago and was extremely impressed with the play in the trenches, especially along the defensive front. He heavily praised the progress defensive line coach Deke Adams has made with his unit.

“The one thing that I saw in the scrimmage, that blew my mind, is that we have defensive linemen and offensive linemen that really pass the eye test,” he said. “We have been pretty good the past few years, for the most part. But now that I can see what Coach Adams has done with that defensive front, with eight guys that can rotate, especially with Trajan Jeffcoat and Landon Jackson, we’ve got some dogs up front. So, when you can get to the quarterback with four up front, then you’ve got some guys in the back end that can play, that sets up very well. I think people are going to see a lot of things that they haven’t seen before. This team will be bringing some pressure. Those opposing quarterbacks are going to have to make quick decisions.”

But when all is said and done, the biggest factor will come down to health, and surviving unscathed.

“I think the main thing we have to do is remain injury-free,” Bell said. “That really determines the success of any football team. I’m telling you, this team can get out and play, but a couple of key injuries can change things in a hurry.”

Arkansas and Western Carolina will kick off at noon Saturday in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire