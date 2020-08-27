Dawid Malan to open batting for England in T20 series against Pakistan after Jason Roy ruled out with injury

Dawid Malan is set to return to open the batting for England in the Twenty20 series against Pakistan, after Jason Roy was ruled out of the series with a side strain.

Malan has an outstanding record for England in T20 cricket, averaging 52 in 10 games, but has struggled to break into the first-choice top three of Jos Buttler, Roy and Jonny Bairstow. But with Buttler rested following his Test exertions and Roy now unavailable, Malan is now likely to open. Tom Banton should also slot into the top three alongside Bairstow.

England have opted against calling up a replacement for Roy, happy with the options they already have in the rest of their 13-man squad.

Roy had a scan on Wednesday and England are optimistic that he will be fit for the three-game T20 and one-day international series against Australia that follow the series against Pakistan.

“We have all bases covered,” said skipper Eoin Morgan, suggesting that Malan had earned his chance.

“Dawid, in particular most recently, has put together an early establishment of a career. Every time he is available, he has put himself forward as the next man in simply by weight of runs and rate at the which he has scored them.”

The three-game T20I series is England’s first in the format since it was confirmed that this year’s T20 World Cup would be postponed, and the 2021 edition will be played in India. Morgan said that the series was vital as England assemble their T20 squad, with Test players such as Buttler and Jofra Archer likely to return for the limited-overs games against Australia.

“I think this is another opportunity for guys who would potentially sit outside that 15 to try and present their best case moving forward for winter tours and the World Cup next year,” Morgan said. “Opportunities like this don’t come around very often.”

Morgan urged those selected to play with aggression.

“The messaging from myself and the coach throughout the majority of the series we play is to feel as comfortable in an England shirt as you do in a county shirt. To actually feel free enough to play the expansive game you would at your county, within international cricket. Our job is to get the best out of the guys who are in that squad. In order to achieve that, guys need to feel comfortable and free enough to take risks that international T20 cricket demands.”

All members of the squad are likely to play over the series, with Malan, Banton, Joe Denly, Sam Billings and finisher Lewis Gregory having a chance to stake their claims for a place in England’s full-strength T20 side. With Roy, Buttler, Bairstow, Ben Stokes and Morgan himself automatic selections in the full-strength batting line-up, England have only one obvious vacancy in their top six.

