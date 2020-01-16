Right side of Bills offensive line had surgery

The Bills spent last offseason reconstructing their offensive line.

This week, their offensive linemen are being reconstructed.

Via the Buffalo News, Bills right guard Jon Feliciano and right tackle Cody Ford had surgeries yesterday.

Feliciano had his left rotator cuff repaired, while Ford’s work was on his right shoulder.

Feliciano was part of a massive free agent overhaul, and stepped in to start all 16 games this year. Ford was their second-round pick, and played in all 16 games, starting 15.