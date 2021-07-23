Do you side with Aaron Rodgers or the Packers? | You Pod to Win the Game
Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo Sports National Columnist Dan Wetzel to discuss the never ending drama between the Green Bay Packers and their MVP quarterback. One of our experts understands where Rodgers is coming from, and believes organizations need to listen to their franchise QBs. Meanwhile, the other believes Rodgers needs to get over his issues with the front office, and take some of the blame for the NFC Championship game loss.