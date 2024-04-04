Sick's Pack: Lobos and Aggies who got the call to the majors and others worth bragging about

Apr. 3—Baseball's opening day has come and gone and all is once again right with the world.

Six glorious months of cheering on our favorite teams, enjoying some absurdly expensive beverages at the ballpark and taking quiet moments of delight whenever one of those hated mega-market clubs get shelled.

College and prep baseball started rolling weeks ago, but there's a bit more symmetry when major and minor league clubs start playing meaningful games. After all, even a relatively small state (population-wise) such as New Mexico, can brag about some current big-leaguers who once played college and/or high school ball at local diamonds.

Such is the case in 2024 as several former New Mexico players opened the season on Major League rosters. We'll focus on a few of them — along with a couple of local college stars who never got the call — later in this Sick's Pack.

Being that I'm already prone to ramble, this week's dissertation will be limited to former UNM Lobos and NMSU Aggies. If we opened it up to all players with New Mexico ties (born in the state, went to high school here, once played a Connie Mack game in Farmington, had a cup of coffee with the Albuquerque Dukes/Isotopes ...), this column might take 162 days to read much less write.

In the interest of speeding up the game, we'll call this Sick's Pack, Lobo and Aggie baseball: Six who stole the show.

Before we dive into the main course, let's raise a glass to six other Lobos and Aggies you may have heard of, who etched their names in the program record books for impressive (and random) accomplishments.

Aggies triple play

1. Orlando Griego: The longtime Rio Grande High baseball coach made a team-high 30 appearances and posted nine saves in 1989.

2. Tristen Carranza: Got drilled by pitches 60 times from 2016-19. Ouch! He paid back some of those evil baseballs, blasting 44 career home runs.

3. Mario Moccia: NMSU's current athletics director compiled a .405 career batting average over the 1988-89 seasons — second best in program history.

Lobos triple play

1. Brian Cavazos-Galvez: The former Manzano Monarch and Isotope-to-be torched UNM's record book in a 26-9 win over Air Force at Farmington's Ricketts Park in 2008. He went 6-for-7 with four homers, 10 RBIs and 19 total bases.

2. Walt Arnold: Better known for his career as an NFL tight end (Rams, Oilers, Redskins, Chiefs), the Los Alamos native and two-sport Lobo played in 63 baseball games for the Lobos in 1980 (tied for third most in a season) and was an All-WAC pick.

3. Dusty Young: The NMAA's associate director posted a club-record 39-game hitting streak in 2003. It still stands.

Impressive as these records are, the following six players have even more eye-popping credentials. Four now represent New Mexico's Division I baseball programs in the big leagues, while the other two put together college seasons that may never be equaled in this state.

With that in mind, let's consume this Sick's Pack two at a time.

2 for the show

1. UNM alum Justin Slaten (2017-19) made his MLB debut Saturday with the Boston Red Sox, but his second appearance, one day later, was far more memorable.

The right-handed pitcher gave up a hit to the only batter he faced (Seattle's Julio Rodriguez) in Boston's 10-inning loss Saturday. Slaten came back on Sunday and worked the final 2 1/3 innings of a 5-1 win. He did not allow a hit, recorded a strikeout and picked up his first save.

It's been an odd path to the majors for Slaten, who was drafted by the Texas Rangers in 2019. He endured several stints on the injured list, finally advanced to Double-A last season and pitched in five games for Triple-A Round Rock in September. The New York Mets then grabbed Slaten in December's Rule 5 draft and immediately traded him to Boston. He had a good spring, made the big-league club and appears to be in a terrific spot.

Probably not the way he drew it up, but not at all shocking for those of us who watched Slaten blow hitters away at Santa Ana Star Field.

2. NMSU alum Joey Ortiz (2017-19) took a more direct path, steadily advancing through the minors after being drafted by the Baltimore Orioles. He made his MLB debut last season and picked up seven hits in three brief stints with Baltimore.

But Ortiz, an infielder who hit a sizzling .422 in his final season at NMSU, hit .321 with 43 extra-base hits and 58 RBIs in 88 games at Triple-A Norfolk in 2023. He was traded to Milwaukee in the offseason as part of the Orioles' deal for All-Star pitcher Corbin Burnes. After a good spring, Ortiz made the opening-day roster and is set for a long-term shot with the Brewers.

2 we all know

1. Albuquerque-native Mitch Garver was a two-time Mountain West Co-Player of the Year at UNM, but his journey to MLB success was far from smooth. He was a ninth-round pick and the second catcher drafted by the Minnesota Twins in 2013 and had to grind through 500 minor league games before finally getting his shot.

Perseverance paid off — big time. Garver earned a World Series ring with the Texas Rangers last fall and has since signed a lucrative deal with Seattle.

2. Kyle Bradish posted strong numbers (9 wins, 2.67 ERA, 140 strikeouts) in his final season (2018) at NMSU, but his rise from fourth-round pick by the Los Angeles Angels to stardom with Baltimore has been remarkable.

In 2019, Bradish was one of four players traded by the Angels to Baltimore for pitcher Dylan Bundy. Bradish made his MLB debut in 2022 and last season finished fifth in American League Cy Young voting after leading the upstart Orioles to an AL East title. Bradish went 12-7 with a 2.83 ERA and 168 Ks in 168.2 innings. He started this season on the injured list, but the sky would seem to be the limit for this former Aggie.

2 you may not know

1. The best offensive season ever by a Lobo baseball player? Keith Hagman had it in 1980. The New Jersey native posted still-standing program records with 125 hits and 95 RBIs. Better yet, his .551 batting average and 17 triples still stand as single-season NCAA records.

A seventh-round pick of the Atlanta Braves, Hagman hit a respectable .283 over four minor league seasons but never climbed above Double-A. He became a Realtor in North Carolina but his 1980 season as a Lobo remains one for the ages.

2. NMSU's Billy Belcher was a one-man wrecking crew in 2003. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound slugger from Mesa, Arizona hit .420 with 105 hits and set program records with 32 homers (4 grand slams), 118 RBIs and a .900 slugging percentage. Belcher won the Sun Belt Conference Triple Crown, was a first-team All-American and a finalist for national Player of the Year.

Belcher had another big season for NMSU in 2004 but never made a lasting mark in the pros. A 22nd-round pick of the St. Louis Cardinals, he spent three seasons in the minors before moving on to become a sales manager at an Arizona Nissan dealership. Belcher, who blasted 52 homers in his two seasons in Las Cruces, was inducted into the NMSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016.