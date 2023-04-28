'Sick to my stomach': Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons has funny reaction to Eagles taking Jalen Carter

Not only did Philadelphia Eagles general manger Howie Roseman make one of the most-lauded moves of the first round during the first round of the 2023 NFL draft by trading up one pick to take George defensive end Jalen Carter.

He also made a division rival "sick" on a live stream.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, appearing on Bleacher Report's coverage Thursday, reacted to the Eagles pick – originally slated to be 10th overall from the New Orleans Saints and swapped with the Chicago Bears once they came on the clock – with disgust.

"I'm just so sick to my stomach," said Parsons, who popped up from his arm chair on the set of the show.

NEVER MISS A SNAP!: Sign up to get the latest NFL news and stories sent directly to your inbox

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons blows off some steam after a game against the Washington Commanders in Landover, Maryland on Jan. 8, 2023.

Parsons was quick to point out that Carter would have plenty of veteran presences on the Philadelphia front from which to learn, including Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox and Haason Reddick. Former Georgia teammates Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean, both of whom will be second-year players next season, will also welcome Carter to Philadelphia.

To add insult to injury, Bleacher Report brought in Eagles wideout A.J. Brown – acquired during the first round of last year's draft – to the stream.

"Micah ... just be a Philadelphia Eagle at this point," Brown teased. "I know you want to be a part of this great organization."

Proving his team-building acumen further, Parsons noted that the Eagles filled a hole left by Javon Hargrave signing with the San Francisco 49ers.

"Howie's talking," Parsons said. "That pick is crazy."

Follow Chris Bumbaca on Twitter @BOOMbaca.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL draft: Cowboys' Micah Parsons 'sick' after Eagles get Jalen Carter