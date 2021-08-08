Sick hiker assisted off Valley Way Trail in Randolph

Aug. 8—A 36-year-old New Hampshire man needed to be assisted off the Valley Way Trail Saturday night in Randolph after becoming ill, according to Fish and Game.

Brandon Mains of Rochester suffered from an unknown medical condition, according to a news release. Mains collapsed after he became nauseated and fainted several times about 0.6 miles from the Appalachia Trailhead parking lot around 8 p.m.

A hiking companion called 911 for help, fearing it was something worse than simple exhaustion.

A volunteer with Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue arrived first to provide medical assessment and food and a drink high in sugar content, according to the news release. A hiker, Dan Morris of Pembroke, stayed and also provided assistance.

Mains insisted on trying to hike out rather than being carried by a rescue team, according to Fish and Game officials.

"Although unsteady on his feet and extremely lethargic, Mains was able to slowly continue down the trail with Morris and the rescuers providing support on either side of him while also carrying his pack," the news release reads.

The group arrived at the trailhead at 10:30 p.m. where Mains declined further medical treatment.

Mains was not a first-time hiker and had completed several 4,000-foot mountains.