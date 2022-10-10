Sick of the Broncos, NFL fans? Too bad! More prime-time games are on deck

The Denver Broncos played three prime-time games in the first five weeks of the season and the team scored 16, 11 and 9 points in those contests.

Denver’s awful offense has made football fans sick of watching the Broncos, and the team has been roasted on Twitter after their dismal performances.

Unfortunately for the NFL fans who are tired of Denver, the Broncos will be back in prime time when they face the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 6.

And there are more nationally-televised games after that, too.

Denver’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in Week 8 won’t be in prime time as it’s a 7:30 a.m. MT kickoff, but it will be nationally televised (nationally streamed?) for anyone who has ESPN Plus.

After that, the Broncos will play on Sunday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14 (if that game isn’t flexed out of SNF).

Then the team will have a nationally-televised Christmas Day game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16. That game won’t be in prime time (it’s a 2:30 p.m. MT kickoff), but it will be nationally televised on CBS, and there will be an alternate broadcast on Nickelodeon.

So the Broncos have two more games in prime time and four more nationally-televised games on deck. Buckle up, football fans.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire