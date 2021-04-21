Siciliano reveals 'Schedule Release '21' show details for NFL Network
Andrew Siciliano reveals 'Schedule Release '21' show details for NFL Network. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Andrew Siciliano reveals 'Schedule Release '21' show details for NFL Network. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The NFL will release its 2021 regular-season schedule on Wednesday, May 12
The collision between Valtteri Bottas and George Russell in Sunday's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix could affect Mercedes' plans for developing their Formula One car this season, according to team boss Toto Wolff. The high-speed crash at Italy's Imola circuit wrecked both Bottas's Mercedes and Russell's Williams, though both drivers were not injured. "The whole situation is absolutely not amusing for us, to be honest," Wolff told reporters.
Ryder Cup stalwarts Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson are giving it one more try at the PGA Tour's Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona thrashed Athletic Bilbao 4-0 in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday to win the trophy for a record-extending 31st time with all the goals coming in the last half an hour. Antoine Griezmann put a dominant Barca side ahead on the hour when he turned in a cross from Frenkie de Jong, who doubled the Catalans' lead three minutes later. Messi suffered some rough tackles from Athletic but got his revenge with a spectacular goal in the 68th, tearing his way through the defence down the right wing and combining with De Jong before dancing around another defender to slot home.
It appears playing the waiting game could pay off for Colby Covington.
JaKarr Sampson got into it with Patty Mills during Monday's game.
Bill Belichick and Scott Pioli did their due diligence before trading a second-round pick for Corey Dillon.
The Titans are now in the green in the compensatory pick formula.
Ward was the Browns 2nd round pick in 2010 and made a Pro Bowl in his last year in Cleveland
Could there have been a world in which Bill Belichick departed the Patriots in 2018?
The Yankees snapped a five-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over the Braves on Tuesday.
With the Dolphins rumored to be looking at trade down scenarios, does it make sense for the Cardinals to move up?
Looking for a Kentucky Derby horse to bet on? The trainer's previous history in the race is one factor to consider.
A friendly bet between former Royals teammates had Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady trading jabs on Twitter.
He should still be in strong consideration for the Browns at No. 26 overall, but Collins isn't playing linebacker at that weight
The idea behind the PGA Tour's lucrative new bonus structure is to reward top players for moving the needle, despite on-course performance.
After the first round there are some very questionable choices in this one
The top remaining high school basketball recruit in the country is likely to take his talents directly to the professional ranks.
Cobb has made nearly 250 Truck and Xfinity Series starts and said she was running Sunday's Cup Series race at Talladega. But NASCAR did not approve her to enter.
Free agents the Buffalo Bills could sign prior to the 2021 NFL Draft.