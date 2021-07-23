Siciliano reveals last time an NFL team forfeited a game
NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano reveals last time an NFL team forfeited a game. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Buccaneers placed safety Jordan Whitehead on the COVID-19 reserve list. Whitehead did not attend the White House ceremony Tuesday and wasn’t at the ring event Thursday night, according to Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com. Whitehead underwent shoulder surgery after Super Bowl LV. He had 74 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks, a forced fumble, and a [more]
Bryan's spot on the Jags roster could be in jeopardy heading into training camp.
The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Jimmy Johnson as their head coach before he and owner Jerry Jones had a bitter divorce. Today, Jones got emotional and seemed to blame himself for the split. Asked about Johnson, Jones raved about the job he did in Dallas. “He’s a great coach and I’m proud to [more]
The Vikings showed some interest in free agent receiver Dede Westbrook in May. They apparently have even more interest now. The team is working out Westbrook on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Westbrook indicated on Instagram on Friday that he was headed to Minneapolis. The 49ers and Bengals also had conversations with Westbrook’s [more]
This would be great for basketball, terrible for football.
Shailene appears to be hitting back at claims that she's to blame for his decision.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received their rings for their Super Bowl 55 triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night.
After an extended Twitter tirade on Tuesday regarding the NFL’s vaccination rules and the vaccine generally, Bills receiver Cole Beasley has been silent. After the news of Thursday’s memo from the NFL to all teams explaining that an outbreak among non-vaccinated players and/or staff that results in a cancellation will trigger a forfeiture, another Bills [more]
The Maryland Terrapins just trolled the heck out of the Texas Longhorns.
For years, Tom Brady has said that his favorite Super Bowl ring is the next ring. He’s gotten his next ring. And it’s a monster. “They’re not so much rings, they’re more like trophies that you wear on your finger,” Brady said in a video posted by the Buccaneers. “This is by far the most [more]
Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is heading into the final year of his contract, and it’s looking more and more likely that he’ll be hitting free agency in 2022. Adams and the Packers have broken off contract talks and don’t plan to resume them, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Last month Adams said [more]
With conference realignment talk swirling, Nebraska and the Big Ten are keep close eyes on what happens next.
With talks of Oklahoma and Texas exploring membership with the SEC, it got us thinking Big Ten expansion with a big IF. Here are ten teams that make sense.
Add Davante Adams to Aaron Rodgers when it comes to troubled times in Green Bay
Do you think this would be a good move by the Big Ten?
Here is what a hypothetical schedule would look like if Texas were to move to the SEC.
Watch Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich weigh-in and faceoff ahead of their main event at BKFC 19.
High praise from a man who already had six.
Kendrick Green will never be Maurkice Pouncey.
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received their Super Bowl LV championship rings Thursday night.