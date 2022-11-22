Siciliano reveals his favorite moment from 49ers-Cardinals Mexico game
NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano reveals his favorite moment from the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals Mexico game.
The Eagles have had a two-score lead in each of first eight games, and never trailed in the second half. All of that changed in the last two games.
Justin Fields of the Bears apologized to his team after a Sunday loss when he didn't have to. Maybe he can tell Zach Wilson about it on Sunday.
For most of Sunday's game, it looked like the Eagles would lose.
Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab kick off the Sunday night podcast discussing the inevitability of this year's Chiefs team and if Mahomes has entered the Tom Brady-esque territory of being reviled by the 31 other franchises for simply being too good at football.
Trent Williams has a unique way to break down what the 49ers' defense does to opponents on a weekly basis.
Here's where the San Francisco 49ers sit in the NFL Power Rankings after beating the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.
The Colts’ decision to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after firing Frank Reich has sparked a lot of strong negative opinions, including one from former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher. Cowher called Saturday’s hiring a “disgrace to the coaching profession” because of Saturday’s lack of coaching experience, but the current Steelers coach [more]
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson reportedly rubbed some of his teammates the wrong way with how he handled himself after a brutal showing in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
The former Badger had some choice words for Broncos fans
This camera angle of Patriots rookie Marcus Jones' thrilling punt return touchdown Sunday against the Jets might be the best one yet.
The Bengals' Joe Burrow had 275 passing yards through three quarters during Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.
Bill Belichick made sure to put things in perspective for the Patriots after their dramatic win over the Jets on Sunday.
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky blasted Jets quarterback Zach Wilson for his awful performance against the Patriots on Sunday and his lack of accountability after the loss.
As OSU looks to return to its winning ways against the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, what will the weather be like?
Remember when the Browns sold their soul and three first-round draft picks for Deshaun Watson with the idea of contending for the Super Bowl? Whoops.
Quarterback Mac Jones pointed out one way in which the Patriots' offense has struggled in recent weeks, and there's plenty of evidence to prove his point.
Zach Wilson was bad on Sunday, and hasn't been great most of this season.
A look at where the Bears would be drafting if the season ended after Week 11.
Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen had the perfect response when asked about rookie John Ridgeway's suplex tackle of Dameon Pierce this past Sunday in Houston.
The fantasy football playoffs are within sight. Andy Behrens is here to help you make a final push with his list of the top pickups for Week 12.