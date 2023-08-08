Siciliano: Lions have 'become a destination' from how Campbell, Holmes built roster
NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano says the Detroit Lions have "become a destination" from how head coach Dan Campbell, general manager Brad Holmes built roster.
NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano says the Detroit Lions have "become a destination" from how head coach Dan Campbell, general manager Brad Holmes built roster.
Campbell's dream of owning a pet lion will have to wait.
The winds of change continue to swirl around Detroit.
Kareem Hunt has excelled as a complimentary running back in recent seasons.
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens continues to identify sleeper options at every position — next up, the running backs!
Here's some unsolicited advice for all 16 of the NFC's projected starters at football's most important position.
Our fantasy football draft kit is now live for the 2023 season — your one-stop shop to draft a winning team!
The Colts running back curiously wasn't watching practice on Tuesday.
Stephen Curry might have a future as a lead singer once his NBA career is over.
Boone was fed up with home plate umpire Laz Diaz.
Williams will get exposure and experience as a head coach after 12 seasons on NFL sidelines.
Regardless of how Trey Lance responds to a challenge to be consistently accurate in the pocket, or how fast Sam Darnold can master the 49ers' scheme, Purdy is the guy.
New coordinator Kellen Moore wants to make the Chargers offensive more explosive, and Justin Herbert is the right guy for the job.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
With potential implications extending all the way to the College Football Playoff, here's how sideways college sports is at the moment.
Emmanuel Clase was also reportedly suspended for one game.
The first preseason game of the NFL season was watched by millions.
If you like betting on season-long props, consider this one for the Browns' star running back.
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens continues his draft sleeper series with the tight ends!
After reviewing some of his projections for 2023, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon reveals what he learned.
On the heels of consecutive national championships, Georgia is ranked No. 1 in the annual preseason coaches poll compiled by USA Today.