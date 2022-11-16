Siciliano: Josh Allen limited at practice ahead of Week 11 matchup vs. Browns
NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen limited at practice ahead of Week 11 matchup vs. Cleveland Browns.
Power rankings spots for the #Bills after Week 10:
The Packers signed a wide receiver (or punt returner?) and an edge rusher to the practice squad on Tuesday.
Packers DL Jarran Reed has 10 pressures and 6 QB hits over the last 3 games.
#Bills vs. #Browns: 5 storylines to watch for in Week 11:
The Chiefs will begin the practice week with several of their receivers sidelined. According to multiple reporters, Andy Reid said in his Wednesday press conference that JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness), and Mecole Hardman (abdomen) won’t practice on Wednesday. That means Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney, and Justin Watson are the team’s only healthy receivers. [more]
Deebo Samuel created a list of the league's three toughest wide receivers outside of himself and his answer is both unsurprising and surprising at the same time.
If the NFL plans to keep playing games in new countries (and it does), it’s important for the playing surfaces to be as familiar as possible. In Germany, it wasn’t. On Tuesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll echoed his concerns while using even stronger language. Appearing on 710 ESPN Radio in Seattle, Carroll called the playing [more]
The Tennessee Titans visit the Green Bay Packers in an NFL Thursday Night showdown. Here's The Tennessean's scouting report and score prediction.
Just when the golf world believed LIV to be the only battle in town, so Jon Rahm unleashed an almighty attack on the new world rankings system calling it “laughable”.
Mistakes happen. But both of these errors at key points in Sunday's high-stakes game were unforced.
Here's a look at the Eagles' tight end options after injury to Dallas Goedert's shoulder. By Dave Zangaro
The Eagles on Wednesday afternoon made a flurry of roster moves including a move to put Dallas Goedert on Injured Reserve.
The Chiefs quarterback talked about the emotions he felt about the hit that knocked JuJu Smith-Schuster from Sunday’s game.
Despite being in Wisconsin, the Packers have the best field in the NFL. The grass is green, even if it’s blended with synthetic fibers. The drainage is effective. The tundra is never actually frozen. As a time when field quality has become a hot-button issue for the NFL Players Association and a growing number of [more]
Last month, linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered a torn ACL as he tried to avoid colliding with an individual on the sidelines of a Monday night game between the Broncos and the Chargers. Patrick has now sued various entities for the harm caused by the injury. Patrick has sued the NFL, ESPN, the Rams, the Chargers, [more]
This isn’t Jefferson’s first time being featured in Canton, we're guessing it won't be the last.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw a pair of interceptions in the first half of Sunday’s game in Green Bay and the Packers turned both of them into touchdowns that helped them on the road to a 31-28 win. That road went through overtime and Prescott didn’t have much more success late in the game than [more]
How do experts feel about Bengals vs. Steelers?
A lot of snow is predicted for this week in Buffalo.
Many believe in the Vikings. Many still don’t. The Vikings, despite an 8-1 record and a thrilling road win over the Bills, return to Minneapolis as underdogs to the Cowboys. Dallas, at both the Draftkings and FanDuel sports books, are 1.5-point favorites over the Vikings. As noted by Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, if the Vikings [more]