Siciliano breaks down various mock draft projections for Chiefs
NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano breaks down various mock draft projections for the Kansas City Chiefs. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
J.J. Watt's announcement that he will be joining the Cardinals did have an impact on the odds in the NFC West.
Mel Kiper Jr. explains why he has the 49ers trading up for QB Justin Fields in his latest mock draft.
Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is closing in on his one-year anniversary with the Cardinals and he has a new teammate to celebrate the milestone with later this month. That new teammate is also an old teammate as Hopkins and defensive end J.J. Watt were both on the Texans until Hopkins was traded to the Cardinals [more]
The Seahawks are bringing back former quarterbacks coach Carl Smith and former cornerback Deshawn Shead and adding them to the coaching staff.
Former Texas head coach Tom Herman has landed a job on Bears head coach Matt Nagy’s staff. The Bears announced Herman’s hiring on Monday. He has the title of offensive analyst/special projects. Herman was 32-18 over four seasons as the head coach of the University of Texas. He was fired in January after the Longhorns [more]
The Arizona Cardinals signed DE J.J. Watt. Here are other notable free agents the Cards have signed since 2000.
J.J. Watt's free agency rush has come to a close, with the legendary pass rusher joining an eyebrow-raising squad. By Adam Hermann
But the Watt signing should signal to the 49ers what their offseason should focus should be, and it's not replacing Jimmy Garoppolo.
The UFC has been feeding Rozenstruik a diet of strikers, with his last three opponents being Alistair Overeem, Ngannou and Junior dos Santos. On Saturday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN+), he’ll get another when he meets unbeaten Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC Vegas 20 at Apex.
The Nuggets are probably going to want this one back.
The Philadelphia 76ers will look to rebound from a disappointing loss when they host the Indiana Pacers on Monday. The Sixers fell 112-109 in overtime at home to the undermanned Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. It's unclear whether Tobias Harris will be able to return from a right knee contusion.
With the 2021 NBA All-Star game on the horizon, we look at fantasy basketball's All-Star squads.
The Cavaliers defeated the 76ers, 112-109, in overtime. Darius Garland recorded a career-high 25 points (11 in overtime) and nine assists for the Cavaliers, while Joel Embiid tallied 42 points, 13 rebounds and six assists for the 76ers in the losing effort. The Cavaliers improve to 13-21 on the season, while the 76ers fall to 22-12.
Hansel Emmanuel lit up the court at a weekend tournament shared widely on Twitter.
The Mavs traded Seth Curry to Philadelphia for a draft pick and Josh Richardson in November.
"There are certainly some moments that I know I could have done better really for our team and for Jared in particular.”
Deshaun Watson has no desire to play for the Texans again.
Most of what the Grizzlies displayed in their 28-point win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday vanished when the teams met in the second game of a back-to-back on Friday in Memphis. The most glaring area of regression came defensively, with the Grizzlies showing little of the tenacity that fueled their success the previous game. In their 119-99 loss to the Clippers, the Grizzlies allowed Los Angeles to shoot 55 percent, and for a team seeking a playoff berth following a three-season hiatus, consistency remains the buzzword for advancing that goal.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has made it known through his agent that Wilson would accept a trade to one of four teams: Cowboys, Bears, Saints, Raiders. Former NFL quarterback David Carr, the older brother of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, had this to say about the quartet of teams on Russell’s wish list, in an item [more]
Washington saved $13.6 million by releasing Alex Smith, which now gives them the fourth-most cap-space in the NFL ahead of free agency.