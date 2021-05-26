Sibling softball symbiosis sends Railroaders past Lancers

May 26—BRUNSWICK — Catcher Emily Stockman calls pitches for Brunswick's softball team, and performing that task effectively requires her to have some sort of familiarity with her batterymate.

Good luck finding a pitcher she knows better than the one she worked with on Tuesday, when Emily Stockman was once again calling pitches for her identical twin sister, Ellen Stockman.

"Her and Emily have such a good connection," said Railroaders senior third baseman Allyssa Albright, echoing an assessment Ellen made earlier this season. "They always know what to throw."

Rise balls, drop curves and an improved change-up did the trick on Tuesday.

That mix helped Ellen Stockman turn in a solid complete game, Albright capped her three-hit day with a three-run homer in the fifth inning and host Brunswick snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-3 win over Linganore.

Ellen Stockman held the Lancers scoreless for the first four innings, when the right-hander recorded seven of her eight strikeouts. She ended the game with a strikeout, putting the finishing touch on an outing that saw her hold the Lancers (4-2) to three runs, including two earned, on seven hits while walking just one.

"She's a very good pitcher," Brunswick coach Kevan Rabat said. "And also, when you give Ellen credit, you have to give Emily credit because Emily calls all the pitches. We're not in the dugout here calling pitches, her sister calls all the pitches."

Not just her sister, but her twin. Emily said she's a minute older than Ellen. They've been playing softball together since they were 7.

"You can say we've been together for awhile," Emily said.

That won't change after they graduate from Brunswick, either. Both sisters have committed to play softball at Salisbury University, reprising their respective roles as pitcher and catcher, roles their unique bond has helped them perform all-the-better.

"It's really helpful. I get a sense of what she wants to throw in what situation," Emily Stockman said. "And even if she shakes me off, I usually know what her second option is, what she wants to throw next."

Way back when, Emily pitched as well as caught. She eventually settled in behind the plate and began calling pitches two years ago, when Brunswick's staff included her sister as well as main starter Katie Laing.

This year, Ellen shares pitching duties with Albright and Amber Kent.

Asked about memorable moments catching her sister, Emily said, "It's always nice seeing that strikeout, when we can both feel what we wanted to throw in that count. It's a really nice feeling."

When strikeouts became scarce in the later innings against Linganore, Ellen figured the Lancers were timing her up better. So she focused on spin and hitting the corners.

She also worked in a change-up on Tuesday, a pitch she had struggled with a little in the past.

"She wants to gain confidence, and I want her to gain confidence, too," Emily said. "So I'm calling it on counts that she can feel confident about it, and it's really helping."

Another help was Albright's three-run homer, which gave the Railroaders a 5-1 lead in the fifth.

"That made my job a lot less stressful," Ellen said.

The right-handed hitting Albright, who also hit a pair of doubles on Tuesday, homered over the left-field fence after pulling a pair of long foul balls earlier in the at-bat.

"I kind of felt that one coming," Rabat said.

"I learned I was early, they were down the third-base line," Albright said of her fouls. "One more split second, and you're going to get a base hit. Obviously, [I wasn't] expecting a home run."

During its recent losing streak, Brunswick (4-4) had struggled offensively. That's why the Railroaders had Emily Stockman, who bats in the No. 3 spot, use a sac bunt to plate the game's first run in the first inning.

Rabat said Brunswick's been making strides with its bats. Morgan Gross had an RBI single in the first, and Carly Bruchey had two hits.

Delaney Ridgell had three hits with a double for Linganore. Gabby Krystofiak doubled and scored, and Claire Thomas had two hits.

"Our bats weren't awake as much as we needed them to be early on, and we made too many mistakes in the field," Linganore coach Andrea Poffinberger said. "And you can't have that happen at the same time.

"I feel like every game we learn something different in hopes of being ready in a week or so for [the playoffs]," she said.

Sophomore Camryn MacKay went the distance for Linganore. She struck out six and scattered seven hits.